'I Know You Guys Are Nervous': Canadiens' Jakub Dobes Trashes Lightning With Game 7 Chirp

"He gives us a chance every game," St-Louis said earlier in the series. "I feel like he's done that all the way for most of this season, especially the second half. I see a very confident young man. He's competing… I feel like that was why he was good down the stretch. He's not going to be perfect, but he's able to move on and compete on the next thing, move onto the next thing. That's a big reason why he's giving us a chance every game, I feel, because he's just moving on."