Canadiens Win The Series With Close 2-1 Steal In Game 7

Perhaps the Habs were a bit frazzled by the enormity of the moment, but they were making mistakes you cannot make in that kind of setting. Juraj Slafkovsky’s no-look back passes were back, thankfully for him, he did that on the power play, and there was no harm done on the scoreboard. However, turning the puck over that way when your team is struggling to find something, anything to build on, is unacceptable. As is giving the puck back to the opponent with a soft pass when you cannot find a good option. Dobes is not Rocky Balboa; it’s rare that allowing your goalie to be peppered with shots while playing dead will lead to anything good.