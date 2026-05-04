Canadiens Win The Series With Close 2-1 Steal In Game 7

The Montreal Canadiens are on their way to face the Buffalo Sabres in the second round after stealing Game 7 in a nail-biting match.
For one last time these playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning locked horns on Sunday night. With the stakes as high as could be, Martin St-Louis decided to insert Noah Dobson, who hadn’t played in three weeks due to an injury, in his lineup at the expense of Arber Xhekaj. A decision that raised a few eyebrows, given how physical the series had been, but the gritty defenseman’s missed coverage in OT in Game 6 ultimately cost him his spot on the roster.
Given how Dobson’s injury was on his left hand, some worried he wouldn’t be able to shoot properly, but the two slap shots he unleashed in the first frame cast all doubts aside. Even though the game was in Florida, the Bell Centre was packed to the rafters with 21,000+ fans for a watch party. The event sold out in less than an hour on Saturday morning, with fans paying $12 for the privilege.
Proving Vasilevskiy Wasn’t Invincible
After blanking the Canadiens in Game 6, there was a risk that Andrei Vasilevskiy had managed to get in the Habs players’ heads, making them wonder if he had suddenly become invincible, but that worry didn’t last for too long. With under two minutes to go in the first frame, Nick Suzuki tipped a Kaiden Guhle shot, the puck then deflected on J.J. Moser, past the Lightning’s supersize goalie to give the Habs the lead.
That was the captain’s first goal of the series, and it came at even strength with the Habs’ new look first line on the ice. The lamplighter was even more important, given that the team that scores first in a Game 7 wins 75% of the time, which put the odds in the Canadiens' favor.
The Dreaded Awful Second Period Came Back
For a good stretch of the regular season, the Canadiens struggled in the second period, and Sunday night, in the most important game of the year, that flaw came back with a bang. After Suzuki scored the first goal at 18:39 in the first, the Canadiens didn’t take another shot to end the period or in the second frame. It was the first time in their history that it happened.
Granted, the Bolts had a couple of power plays, but so did the Canadiens, and at the end of the day, if you cannot get a puck on the net, you certainly won’t get one in the net. It’s as simple as that. After 40 minutes, the score was tied 1-1 for one reason, and one reason only: Jakub Dobes, although he was getting some help from his blueline.
Perhaps the Habs were a bit frazzled by the enormity of the moment, but they were making mistakes you cannot make in that kind of setting. Juraj Slafkovsky’s no-look back passes were back, thankfully for him, he did that on the power play, and there was no harm done on the scoreboard. However, turning the puck over that way when your team is struggling to find something, anything to build on, is unacceptable. As is giving the puck back to the opponent with a soft pass when you cannot find a good option. Dobes is not Rocky Balboa; it’s rare that allowing your goalie to be peppered with shots while playing dead will lead to anything good.
St-Louis has shown a knack for speaking to his players and finding the right way to motivate them, and judging by how they bounced back in the third, he found the right words once again.
Feels A Little Like 2010
The Canadiens bounced back in the third after the coach told them they still had an opportunity, since it was still 1-1. The Habs took five shots on net and spent more time in the offensive zone, even though Tampa still had the upper hand. Dobes stood tall and stopped another eight shots to bring his total to 28 on the night. In this first round, the Czech netminder has looked like Jaroslav Halak back in 2010. Speaking to Sportsnet after the game, the young man was going through a rollercoaster of emotions and was absolutely beaming, as he should have been, he became the fifth rookie goaltender in Canadiens’ history to win a Game 7.
The netminder wasn’t the only one to pull off a performance reminiscent of 2010, however. Alex Newhook showed fantastic hand-eye coordination to bat the puck out of mid-air from behind the net; it bounced off Vasilevskiy and into the net. An unusual goal, but a game-winning goal, nonetheless. As those who watched in 2010 will remember, Mike Cammalleri had also scored an important goal by batting the puck out of mid-air. In the end, Montreal only took nine shots on the night, but two of them crossed the goal line and that's all that matters.
The last part of the game was nail-biting with the Bolts attacking with an extra man, but the Canadiens managed to hang on. Ironically, at one point, what would have been an icing was stopped by Slafkovsky’s broken stick that had been left for dead in Tampa’s zone. Considering how often the Habs had their sticks fail them in the regular season, it must have felt like poetic justice for St-Louis’ men.
The win also had shades of 2021, though, with veteran Phillip Danault celebrating with a pizza and bringing Mike Matheson a slice during his post-game interview. The Habs will now enjoy a day off in Tampa before flying to Buffalo in readiness for the start of their second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM.
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