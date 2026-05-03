NHL Playoffs 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch

The NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.
The NHL revealed the schedule for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Round 2 began Saturday, May 2, with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild then face off on Sunday.
We will also find out the last team to advance to the second round on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens play Game 7 of their first-round series.
The NHL was able to reveal the schedule before that Lightning-Canadiens rubber match happened because the game dates won't change.
Here are the dates and times for each series, including national network coverage in Canada and the United States. Times are listed in Eastern time (ET) and are subject to change.
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) Or Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Game 2: Montreal/Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Friday, May 8, 7 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Buffalo at Montreal/Tampa Bay, Sunday, May 10, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Buffalo at Montreal/Tampa Bay, Tuesday, May 12, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
If necessary
Game 5: Montreal/Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Thursday, May 14, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 6: Buffalo at Montreal/Tampa Bay, Saturday, May 16, time TBD (ABC or ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 7: Montreal/Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Monday, May 18, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Game 2: Philadelphia at Carolina, Monday, May 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Philadelphia, Thursday, May 7, 8 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Philadelphia, Saturday, May 9, 6 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Philadelphia at Carolina, Monday, May 11, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 6: Carolina at Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 13, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 7: Philadelphia at Carolina, Saturday, May 16, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Game 2: Minnesota at Colorado, Tuesday, May 5, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Colorado at Minnesota, Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN1, CBC, OMNI, TVAS)
Game 4: Colorado at Minnesota, Monday, May 11, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
If necessary
Game 5: Minnesota at Colorado, Wednesday, May 13, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 6: Colorado at Minnesota, Friday, May 15, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 7: Minnesota at Colorado, Sunday, May 17, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Game 2: Anaheim at Vegas, Wednesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Vegas at Anaheim, Friday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, SN 360, TVAS)
Game 4: Vegas at Anaheim, Sunday, May 10, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Anaheim at Vegas, Tuesday, May 12, time TBD (ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 6: Vegas at Anaheim, Thursday, May 14, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
Game 7: Anaheim at Vegas, Saturday, May 16, time TBD (ABC or ESPN, Canadian broadcast information TBD)
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