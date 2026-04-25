“It’s important for me to get shots down and try to shoot as hard as I can, so it has a chance to go in or get tipped, rebound, whatever,” said Hutson. “We’ve got such great shooters on our team. It’s definitely something that I’ve been working on since I turned pro. Still lots of work to be done, for sure. But I feel like if every day it gets a little bit better, it’s good by me.”