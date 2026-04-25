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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 25 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 25 Schedule

Andre Leal
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Andre Leal
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Updated at Apr 25, 2026, 14:55
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Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Saturday's NHL action.

The Montreal Canadiens, Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks all took 2-1 series leads during Friday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.

Another three games are on the way for Saturday, two of which could see the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers complete a series sweep. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild go head-to-head for Game 4.

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Saturday.

April 25 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 4: Carolina at Ottawa, Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m. (SN, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max, truTV)

Game 4: Dallas at Minnesota, Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. (SN, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max, truTV)

Game 4: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m. (SN, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max, truTV)

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 First-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe Stanley Cup playoffs begin on April 18 as the NHL announced the dates for every first-round series. Here's when and how to watch them.

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)

Carolina leads 3-0

Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2

Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)

Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Carolina (1.80/-125), Ottawa (2.05/+105)

- Senators Defenseman Jake Sanderson To Miss Game Four: 'He's Not Doing Very Well'

Taylor Hall Will Not Receive Supplemental Discipline For Hit To Head Of Jake Sanderson

Senators Coach Calls Out 'Average' Performance From Tkachuk And Stutzle

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Philadelphia leads 3-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2

Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (2.00/+100), Philadelphia (1.83/-120)

Flyers Weighing Goaltending Decision As Vladar Deals With Playoff Wear And Tear

'You Don't Really Have Anything To Lose': With 3-0 Odds Stacked Against Them, Penguins Still Believe Comeback Is Possible

Old-Time Flyers Hockey Rocks Philadelphia: 'The Crowd Went Bananas'

Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)

Buffalo leads 2-1

Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4

Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Buffalo (1.95/-105), Boston (1.87/-115)

Bruins Need Big Response From Their Top Stars In Game 4

- Lyon’s Stop, Ostlund Stepping In Gives Sabres A boost In Game 3 Win

Alex Lyon Saves The Buffalo Sabres In The Crease

Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal leads 2-1

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Tampa Bay (1.87/-115), Montreal (1.95/-105)

Canadiens’ Hutson Is Making Smart Reads

Canadiens' Xhekaj Laughs Off Lightning's Self-Given Bad Guys Tag

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado leads 3-0

Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2

Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)

Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Colorado (1.59/-170), Los Angeles (2.40/+140)

'Some Guys Can Play Better': Why The Kings' Top Line Must Be Broken Up For Game 4

Kings Shouldn't Think About Beating The Avalanche, Worry About Beating Wedgewood Instead

Bednar Addresses Cold Power Play as Avalanche Take Commanding 3–0 Lead Over Kings

Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Dallas leads 2-1

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1

Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4

Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Dallas (2.10/+110), Minnesota (1.75/-133)

Stars Break Wild Hearts in Double OT Thriller

Wild Rule Rugged Forward Yakov Trenin Out For Game 4

Wild Let Special Teams Slip And The Series Is Slipping With It

Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)

Utah leads 2-1

Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4

Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2

Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Vegas (1.85/-118), Utah (1.98/-102)

Vegas Golden Knights Set Standard For Border Rival Utah Mammoth

Utah vs Vegas Turns Personal as Mammoth Launch Jersey Exchange for Fans

Golden Knights Drop Game 3 In Salt Lake City As Mammoth Take 2-1 Series Lead After 4-2 Win

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Anaheim leads 2-1

Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4

Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4

Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7

Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Edmonton (1.75/-133), Anaheim (2.10/+110)

3 Reasons to Remain Optimistic About Oilers in Series vs Ducks

Joel Quenneville's Cheeky Lineup Adjustment Pays Off

The Most Important Bird In Oilers Playoff History

Leading Scorers

T-1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 6 points, 3 games

T-1. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 6 points, 3 games

T-2: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-2. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

T-2. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 5 points, 3 games

T-2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild: 5 points, 3 games

T-2. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 5 points, 3 games

T-2. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 5 points, 3 games

T-2: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 5 points, 3 games

T-2: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games

Two more players tied in second with 5 points in 3 games.

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