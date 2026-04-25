NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, April 25 Schedule

Check out the results to date in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as three games are set for Saturday's NHL action.
The Montreal Canadiens, Utah Mammoth and Anaheim Ducks all took 2-1 series leads during Friday's Stanley Cup playoffs fixtures.
Another three games are on the way for Saturday, two of which could see the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers complete a series sweep. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild go head-to-head for Game 4.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in the early stages of the playoffs and the schedule for Saturday.
April 25 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 4: Carolina at Ottawa, Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m. (SN, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max, truTV)
Game 4: Dallas at Minnesota, Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. (SN, SNO, SNW, SNP, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max, truTV)
Game 4: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m. (SN, TVAS, TBS, HBO Max, truTV)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Ottawa Senators (WC2)
Carolina leads 3-0
Game 1: Ottawa 0, Carolina 2
Game 2: Ottawa 2, Carolina 3 (2OT)
Game 3: Carolina 2, Ottawa 1
Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Philadelphia leads 3-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2
Game 2: Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Game 3: Pittsburgh 2, Philadelphia 5
Game 4 odds on BetMGM: Pittsburgh (2.00/+100), Philadelphia (1.83/-120)
Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Boston Bruins (WC1)
Buffalo leads 2-1
Game 1: Boston 3, Buffalo 4
Game 2: Boston 4, Buffalo 2
Game 3: Buffalo 3, Boston 1
Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal leads 2-1
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)
Colorado leads 3-0
Game 1: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2
Game 2: Los Angeles 1, Colorado 2 (OT)
Game 3: Colorado 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas Stars (C2) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Dallas leads 2-1
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Dallas 1
Game 2: Minnesota 2, Dallas 4
Game 3: Dallas 4, Minnesota 3 (2OT)
Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Utah Mammoth (WC1)
Utah leads 2-1
Game 1: Utah 2, Vegas 4
Game 2: Utah 3, Vegas 2
Game 3: Vegas 2, Utah 4
Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Anaheim leads 2-1
Game 1: Anaheim 3, Edmonton 4
Game 2: Anaheim 6, Edmonton 4
Game 3: Edmonton 4, Anaheim 7
Leading Scorers
T-1. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 6 points, 3 games
T-1. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 6 points, 3 games
T-2: Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-2. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
T-2. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 5 points, 3 games
T-2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild: 5 points, 3 games
T-2. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins: 5 points, 3 games
T-2. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning: 5 points, 3 games
T-2: Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 5 points, 3 games
T-2: Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 5 points, 3 games
Two more players tied in second with 5 points in 3 games.
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