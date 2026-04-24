Canadiens’ Hutson Is Making Smart Reads

Now, in the playoffs, Hutson says that when he has space, it’s always a good thing to send pucks to the net, and it’s not all that surprising that he’s seeing more space. Tampa Bay has been so busy trying to neutralize the Canadiens’ first line at even strength that it has left more space and created more opportunities for the other players to take shots. Whenever the stakes are high, it’s obvious that Hutson raises his game from a notch or two, and you can see how much he wants to be the man, the difference maker out there, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’s now taking more shots. It was only a matter of time until he got there.