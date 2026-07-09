Logo
The Hockey News

'I'm A Nico Fan For Life': Devils Captain Hischier Praised For Helping Save Family In Switzerland

AndreLeal@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge
Andre Leal
featured
52m

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier reportedly helped save a family while boating in Switzerland. Hockey fans on social media reacted to the news.

While most of the NHL is enjoying the off-season and resting until the 2026-27 campaign, New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier has reportedly stepped up heroically in his home country of Switzerland.

While a family of four was boating in Bern on Saturday, their inflatable watercraft got into trouble near the Engehalde Weir, which is a hydroelectric dam and pedestrian footbridge on the Aare River, 20 Minuten reported.

Hischier was on the scene and assisted Bern's authorities in the rescue effort, and in the end, the family was safe and unharmed.

moreVideos

Hischier's actions caught the attention of the hockey world. Here are some of the reactions from hockey fans across social media platform X.

"I'm a Nico fan for life I want nothing but the best for this humble Chad," @bbymk204 posted.

"Even more reason to love The Captain. Great player, better person. You make Jersey proud Cap!" @cm_clark29 said.

"Wonderful stuff. Props to Nico. Great captain for the devils," @MarioLeGoat wrote.

Many made comparisons between what captain Hischier is like on and off the ice and others around the league. The Ottawa Senators' former captain, Brady Tkachuk, being traded following a trade request, and Dylan Larkin's public trade request with the Detroit Red Wings, are recent examples.

"Not all captains are the same… ours is better. Star on the ice and hero in real life!! King Clancy level stuff here," @annikadevils reacted.

"Dylan Larkin quits on his team, Nico signs a team friendly deal then goes out to save lives. They are not the same," @AndrewTimoni posted.

"Other teams' captains right now: causing drama. My team's captain: saving lives and refusing to take any credit for it. Nico Hischier the man that you are," @donnaaa said.

"Amazing story. Wish u play for my team the NY Rangers," @mariad328 reacted.

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is excited to continue working towards a championship with the team that drafted him.
thehockeynews.comNico Hischier Is Excited To Continue Working Towards A Championship With DevilsNew Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier is excited to continue working towards a championship with the team that drafted him.

Ultimately, Hischier gained even more respect from his own fans, the people of Switzerland, and hockey fans in general.

"I love that he's pretty much a celebrity in Switzerland. Way to go, Cap!" @mershguy posted.

"Swiss Clark Kent. Not surprised at all, great human being. Well done," @Snakeysnakey7 wrote.

"Is this why Sunny was offer-sheeting Hayton? Nico becoming a superhero? Joking aside what an amazing story!!! NICO FOREVER," @SevenDevils12 reacted.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.&nbsp; &nbsp;For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.&nbsp; &nbsp;

See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhlnew jersey devils
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy