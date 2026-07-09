'I'm A Nico Fan For Life': Devils Captain Hischier Praised For Helping Save Family In Switzerland

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier reportedly helped save a family while boating in Switzerland. Hockey fans on social media reacted to the news.
While most of the NHL is enjoying the off-season and resting until the 2026-27 campaign, New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier has reportedly stepped up heroically in his home country of Switzerland.
While a family of four was boating in Bern on Saturday, their inflatable watercraft got into trouble near the Engehalde Weir, which is a hydroelectric dam and pedestrian footbridge on the Aare River, 20 Minuten reported.
Hischier was on the scene and assisted Bern's authorities in the rescue effort, and in the end, the family was safe and unharmed.
Hischier's actions caught the attention of the hockey world. Here are some of the reactions from hockey fans across social media platform X.
"Even more reason to love The Captain. Great player, better person. You make Jersey proud Cap!" @cm_clark29 said.
Many made comparisons between what captain Hischier is like on and off the ice and others around the league. The Ottawa Senators' former captain, Brady Tkachuk, being traded following a trade request, and Dylan Larkin's public trade request with the Detroit Red Wings, are recent examples.
"Not all captains are the same… ours is better. Star on the ice and hero in real life!! King Clancy level stuff here," @annikadevils reacted.
"Dylan Larkin quits on his team, Nico signs a team friendly deal then goes out to save lives. They are not the same," @AndrewTimoni posted.
"Other teams' captains right now: causing drama. My team's captain: saving lives and refusing to take any credit for it. Nico Hischier the man that you are," @donnaaa said.
Ultimately, Hischier gained even more respect from his own fans, the people of Switzerland, and hockey fans in general.
"Is this why Sunny was offer-sheeting Hayton? Nico becoming a superhero? Joking aside what an amazing story!!! NICO FOREVER," @SevenDevils12 reacted.
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