'I'm Building To Be Better': How Vegas' Mitch Marner Shook Off The Label He Had In Toronto

"Getting the chance to play with Mitch, especially on the PK, I've learned how to read off him and see what he's all about," Howden said. "I've been trying to find that open ice and go hard to the net. Usually when you go hard to the net, you're bringing someone with you, which can open up time for him. I know he likes to make plays, and he has a great shot, too, so it's great when he shoots it."