'I'm Building To Be Better': How Vegas' Mitch Marner Shook Off The Label He Had In Toronto
Mitch Marner has stepped up in these playoffs, but he's not done it all himself. He and his Golden Knights teammates discuss how they've thrived off each other.
RALEIGH, N.C. – Media Day at the Stanley Cup final is the time when reporters get to fill their tape recorders with as much color as possible before the grind of the final games begins.
Well, given that he's one of the top candidates to win the Conn Smythe right now as the NHL's top scorer in the post-season and has indeed scored points in crucial games, consider the label shaken.
Marner has been fantastic for the Golden Knights, a team that knows high-end talent.
"I'm being put in situations where I'm getting the puck in good areas and scoring when I get opportunities," he said. "At the same time, when I put people in good areas, they're scoring as well. There's a trust in one another in different situations and scenarios."
Marner has 21 points through 16 games, with four of those points coming shorthanded. Incredibly, Vegas has given up six power-play goals in that span, so they're only minus-2 when killing penalties. Marner and linemate Brett Howden have been a big reason why.
"Getting the chance to play with Mitch, especially on the PK, I've learned how to read off him and see what he's all about," Howden said. "I've been trying to find that open ice and go hard to the net. Usually when you go hard to the net, you're bringing someone with you, which can open up time for him. I know he likes to make plays, and he has a great shot, too, so it's great when he shoots it."
At 5-on-5, the pair has been bolstered by center William Karlsson, who missed a huge swath of the regular season due to injury (forcing Marner to play uncharacteristically at center) and is back proving why he's a Golden Knights staple.
" 'Karl' brings a lot," Marner said. "I got to see him early in the year, and he was amazing. Then of course he had the injury. Since he's been back, it's been great watching how responsible he is with the puck and how responsible he is on our line. He makes a lot of plays that make things easy for his wingers or D-men."
Now it's time for the brightest spotlight.
Sure, Marner has plenty of experience in that arena due to his time in Toronto, where the media scrums are counted not in the number of reporters, but in the number of rows of reporters, but this series is for all the marbles.
Carolina fans will have extra motivation to boo Marner since he apparently nixed a trade to the Hurricanes last year, but in stereotypical pro athlete form, Marner wasn't going to pour gasoline on that fire.
"No, I'm not a guy who lives in the past," he said. "I've spoken about that a lot. I'm here in the moment and extremely excited to get going."
It also helps that he's in a Vegas room where he can be part of a great collective.
"He's a real laid-back guy, a lot of fun," said defenseman Noah Hanifin. "He has a great time at the rink every day, and he's enjoyed his time in Vegas. He's been a huge part of our success and a great teammate."
As for the past label of being a player who didn't step up at the right times, Marner has shown that he's on another level now, and the proof is in the points. And the penalty-killing. And the winning.
"I've always trusted myself," he said. "I've always known I could do special things no matter where you are in the season or the playoffs. I've been put in situations I've been scoring in, so it's going in the right direction. I'm building to be better, and I want to be better."
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.