'Instant World Juniors Classic': Fans React To Blues Prospect Adam Jiricek's Between-The-Legs Goal

Czechia pulled off a dramatic and flashy overtime win over Finland in the World Junior Championship on Monday.

Defenseman Adam Jiricek iced the game for the Czechs with a between-the-legs finish past Finland goaltender Petteri Rimpinen. The goal came after Finland's Emil Hemming scored the equalizer with 20 seconds left in regulation.

Jiricek's incredible overtime-winner has got hockey fans oogling as Czechia took the contest 2-1 for their second win of the tournament.

Some fans are calling it the goal of the tournament, and even one of the greatest goals in world juniors history. Others are excited to see what Jiricek will pull off if and when he becomes an NHL player.

The 19-year-old blueliner was drafted by the St. Louis Blues with the 16th pick in the 2024 draft. He's spent the past two campaigns in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs.

"Between-the-legs in OT is pure confidence," @TopuzLouis posted on X. "Adam Jiricek just delivered an instant World Juniors classic."

"This might be one of the greatest goals in #WorldJuniors history!" @Casey_LeighD wrote.

"In OT too is gross this is a crime," @matt_garzon wrote on X.

"THAT THE WILDEST ROUND ROBIN OT I'VE EVER SEEN! GG's Czechia, good game," @Jarska96 posted.

Blues fans can't wait to see Jiricek and are already calling for him to join the team, or claiming that he'd make a difference to St. Louis' lineup.

"I cannot wait for this kid to be on the Blues," @SnuggyWuggy21 posted.

"Going to look great in St. Louis in 1-2 years!!" @CupCrazySTL posted.

"The St. Louis Blues are going to be so so so so good in a few years," @__PHIII__ wrote.

"Future Blues Legend Adam Jiricek," @TheHurricaneBen said.

One fan referenced the famous shootout goal by Marek Malik from 20 years ago for the New York Rangers.

"Filthy. Marek Malik approves this finish," @igor_walter83 posted.

Team Czechia sits third in Group B with one regulation win and an overtime win, while Finland and Canada will face off on Dec. 31 for the top spot in the group.

