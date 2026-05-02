Is An Inexperienced NHL GM The Correct Choice For The Vancouver Canucks?

Reports indicate there are eight remaining candidates for the Vancouver Canucks' GM job. But whomever gets the Canucks' coaching gig has a slew of issues to deal with right away, including a looming full rebuild and tough roster decisions. Is that a job a rookie GM will be able to handle?
The Vancouver Canucks’ search for a new GM continues, with a Sportsnet report Friday that the Canucks have narrowed down their search to eight candidates.
Those being Canucks assistant GM Ryan Johnson, Toronto Maple Leafs assistant GM Shane Doan, Boston Bruins assistant GMs Evan Gold and Jamie Langenbrunner, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM Jeff Tambellini, Florida Panthers assistant GM Brett Peterson, Calgary Flames assistant GM Brad Pascall, and former Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.
So, unless you remove Adams from the field, you’re looking at a situation where the next Canucks GM will be a rookie GM. While we respect the fact that the president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, will be around to supervise Vancouver’s next GM, it should be a little bit alarming that they’ll likely be giving the reins to a first-time architect of an NHL team.
We don’t rule out the possibility of a rookie GM coming in and proving they’re a smart and special manager. That absolutely is within the realm of possibility, and we’re sure Rutherford & Co. will make a solid sales pitch to Canucks fans and ticket-holders on whomever they hire.
But look at what’s ahead for Vancouver this summer, and tell us we’re wrong for being skeptical that a rookie GM can handle it.
For starters, they’re guaranteed to have a top-three pick in the 2026 entry draft. They should have a clear idea of who they’ll be picking from picks one through three, and whoever is hired as GM will probably lean on the current scouting department. But there’s still a lot of pressure there to get their pick right.
But this is just the start of what Vancouver’s next GM has to do. The new GM may want to hire their own coach, which may not be entirely fair to current bench boss Adam Foote.
But that’s the cruel reality of the coaching/management business. The next Canucks GM can’t afford to go with anyone other than the coach they’re comfortable with, so the new GM must have the courage of their convictions and hire a new coach if that’s what they feel the situation calls for.
The next GM also needs full autonomy to trade as many Canucks veterans as they choose to. Those veterans include goalie Thatcher Demko, center Elias Pettersson, wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser, and defenseman Marcus Pettersson. Vancouver already has a projected $21.5 million in salary cap space, but it’s highly unlikely that most, if not all, of those veterans want to be part of a full rebuild.
That said, the next Canucks GM could retain a couple of them to preserve a familiar environment for their young players. But if you’ve been watching the Canucks in recent years, you’d know the environment is exactly what the team should want to change. Vancouver’s next GM must be self-confident enough not to let his players’ opinions dictate what the right moves are for the Canucks to turn this ship around.
The Canucks we’re looking at now will be drastically different than the Canucks we’ll see at training camp. Given how terrible Vancouver has been of late, that’s a good thing.
But whoever Rutherford chooses for the GM job needs to hit the ground running and immediately make major changes that will move the team forward. Canucks fans have grown tired of excuses, and the next GM will face significant pressure to deliver results that put Vancouver on the road to success. That will be true whether the Canucks hire an experienced or inexperienced GM.
Nevertheless, there’s no protecting the next Canucks GM, as Rutherford won’t be able to shield them from criticism if there’s no clear positive direction for the franchise. Canucks fans are wise enough to know this isn’t a short-term, quick-fix job for Vancouver’s next GM. But you’d better believe those fans will hold a high bar for the new GM to clear.
If Vancouver’s next GM doesn’t clear that bar, there undoubtedly will be legitimate cause for rage and anguish from the Canucks’ fan base. It’s not a ‘Mission: Impossible’ situation for Vancouver’s new GM, but it’s going to take a patient, skilled manager to pull this Canucks organization out of the mud and put it into a playoff position on a year-in, year-out basis.
And the pressure for that job is a Day 1 issue that only a skilled GM can address and succeed in spite of.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.