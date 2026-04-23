Which Way Will The Canucks Go? Three GM Candidates And What They Offer

The Vancouver Canucks are in full rebuild mode, and after firing Patrik Allvin, they need to find their next GM to guide them through this period. Will it be an experienced executive or a fresh face looking to make their mark?
The Vancouver Canucks are casting a wide net in their search for a new GM, and as the process unfolds, a handful of intriguing candidates are starting to surface.
The Canucks seem not to be ruling out going in several directions. They may choose an experienced executive or follow the recent league trend of giving a new guy a shot. The Canucks might even consider a collaboration that brings in a few names (some less experienced) to work as a group.
Among the most talked-about names, Shane Doan, Ryan Johnson, and Kevyn Adams are intriguing.
Ryan Johnson
The name the Canucks already know, going with Johnson would be promoting from within. Some believe this is what hockey ops president Jim Rutherford wants to do, but has to go through the full process of interviewing other candidates and doing his due diligence.
If Johnson steps into the GM role, it would speak highly of his work with Abbotsford. Under his leadership, they captured a Calder Cup, and he’s widely respected for his honesty and communication skills.
The Canucks reportedly recently denied another team, the Nashville Predators, permission to speak with him about their opening, signaling the Canucks are seriously considering Johnson while they sort through their own mess.
Shane Doan
Shane Doan is a fascinating name now being linked to the Canucks. According to Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver has already requested permission from the Toronto Maple Leafs to speak with him.
Currently serving as a special advisor to the GM in Toronto, Doan has earned strong internal reviews, especially for his accountability during a difficult season. One of the traits people like most is that he’s unafraid to admit mistakes and outline how he’d correct them, Friedman reports.
While there are a lot of great things said about a respected former NHL player and relatively inexperienced executive, Doan has never publicly expressed a desire to be a full-time GM. That makes it more likely he wouldn’t be brought in as a GM or become the sole decision-maker.
Kevyn Adams
The Canucks are also considering more traditional candidates. One of those is Kevyn Adams, who has already been granted permission to interview. Adams’ tenure with the Buffalo Sabres ended earlier this season, but the new GM, Jarmo Kekalainen, is reaping the rewards of what Adams built there.
The Sabres’ late-season surge—powered largely by the core Adams assembled—has strengthened the perception he can do it again if a team is willing to be patient.
However, questions linger about his leadership style and how he handles players. There was chatter that some of the Sabres were quite pleased with his departure.
Adams is a logical candidate here, if for no other reason than his connection to Canucks president Jim Rutherford.
What About a Trio?
What if the Canucks put Johnson in as GM, then remove Adam Foote as coach and put Manny Malhotra behind the bench? Shane Doan could join in a senior executive position, and while unconventional, the team running the Canucks would be full of character, leadership, and an ability to connect with players. That’s arguably what this team needs.
This “high-character” group may lack the experience to manage the pressures of a full NHL rebuild. That said, a leadership group made up of respected former players could help establish a strong culture.
Ultimately, whoever comes in needs to be ready to run the show. Rutherford said in a recent press conference that he’s looking to hire a successor. He wants this person (or people) to decide on a new coach, and Rutherford has one foot out the door.
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