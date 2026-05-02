10 Names Mentioned Throughout The Canucks’ Search For A New GM And Management Staff

Son of former Canucks Assistant Coach Rick Bowness, Ryan, currently the Islanders’ Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel, has been in scouting and management roles at the NHL level since 2009–10. From 2009–10 to 2012–13, he acted as the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets’ Team Manager, before transitioning into a pro scout. His tenure with the Jets organization ended when he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in a pro-scouting role in 2016–17, where he was ultimately elevated to Director of Pro Scouting in 2019–20. Bowness then joined the Ottawa Senators organization as an Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Belleville Senators of the AHL (2022–23 to 2024–25) before joining the Islanders.