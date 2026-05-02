10 Names Mentioned Throughout The Canucks’ Search For A New GM And Management Staff
Throughout the past couple of weeks, the Canucks' search for a new GM has brought them a variety of candidates.
In the few weeks that have passed since the Vancouver Canucks fired General Manager Patrik Allvin, a sea of names have popped up in various reports on who could be next in line for the role. From Jim Rutherford’s initial ringing endorsement of Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson, to newer names like Brett Peterson and Evan Gold, here is a list of 10 names mentioned in reports surrounding the Canucks’ GM search.
Ryan Johnson, Canucks AGM & Abbotsford Canucks GM
Johnson has been with the Canucks organization since the 2013–14 season, first acting as a Development Coach before stepping into management in 2017–18 with then AHL-affiliate Utica Comets. In 2022–23, his role with Vancouver shifted from Director of Player Development to Special Assistant to the GM, before evolving to Assistant GM in 2024–25.
Kevyn Adams, Buffalo Sabres GM (Former)
Adams was fired by the Sabres in December of 2025, ending a tenure with the organization that had lasted since the 2009–10 season. During his time with Buffalo, Adams served as a:
- Development Coach (2009–10 to 2010–11),
- Assistant Coach (2011–12 to 2012–13),
- Director (2013–14 to 2018–19),
- Youth Hockey Supervisor (2013–14 to 2018–19),
- Vice President (2019–20),
- And General Manager (2020–21 to 2025–26).
Vancouver required permission to interview Adams due to the fact that the former GM is still under contract with the Sabres.
Ryan Bowness, New York Islanders AGM
Son of former Canucks Assistant Coach Rick Bowness, Ryan, currently the Islanders’ Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel, has been in scouting and management roles at the NHL level since 2009–10. From 2009–10 to 2012–13, he acted as the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets’ Team Manager, before transitioning into a pro scout. His tenure with the Jets organization ended when he joined the Pittsburgh Penguins in a pro-scouting role in 2016–17, where he was ultimately elevated to Director of Pro Scouting in 2019–20. Bowness then joined the Ottawa Senators organization as an Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Belleville Senators of the AHL (2022–23 to 2024–25) before joining the Islanders.
Shane Doan, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Special Assistant To The GM
While not necessarily confirmed to be considered for the GM role, reports circulated that Vancouver had requested permission to interview Doan, a former NHL veteran with 20+ years of experience. After 13 years of captaining the Arizona Coyotes, Doan began his management career as an owner of the Kamloops Blazers before adding on team consultant and general manager work for Team Canada (2018–19 to 2022–23). He joined the Maple Leafs as Special Assistant to the GM in 2023–24 and has occupied this role since.
Bill Scott, Edmonton Oilers AGM
Scott, who has been with the Oilers organization since the 2010–11 season, was reported to be having a Zoom interview with the Canucks sometime this week. Throughout this span of time, he has served as:
- The Oilers’ former AHL-affiliate, the Oklahoma City Barons, General Manager (2010–11 to 2013–14),
- Edmonton’s Assistant General Manager (2014–15 to 2015–16, 2022–23 to current),
- The Bakersfield Condors’ General Manager (2015–16 to 2017–18),
- And Director of Hockey Operations with an emphasis on salary cap management as Director (2016–17 to 2021–22).
Brett Peterson, Florida Panthers AGM
Peterson is one of the newer names added to the list of potential Canucks General Manager candidates, with his name being floated through reports on Wednesday. The Panthers Assistant General Manager has held his current role since the 2020–21 season, also taking on roles with Team USA at the IIHF World Championships since 2023–24. He’ll serve as Team USA’s General Manager for the 2025–26 World Championship for the second time in his career after acting as Assistant GM in 2024–25.
Evan Gold, Boston Bruins AGM & Providence Bruins GM
While also mentioned in the Canucks’ GM search, reports have also indicated that Gold could be a finalist for the open General Manager role for the Maple Leafs. Gold has spent his entire NHL management career with the Bruins, acting as Director of Hockey Operations (2015–16 to 2018–19) before transitioning to Assistant General Manager in 2019–20. He also added General Manager of the Providence Bruins to his résumé in 2023–24.
Brad Pascall, Calgary Flames AGM & Calgary Wranglers GM
Pascall has been a member of the Flames’ management team since the 2014–15 season, working as an Assistant General Manager for all 11 seasons. He has also served as the Flames AHL-affiliate’s General Manager — with the Stockton Heat from 2015–16 to 2016–17 and in 2021–22, as well as the Wranglers from 2022–23 to now. Pascall has also taken on various General Manager and Assistant General Manager roles with Team Canada at the Spengler Cup (2012–13, 2013–14, 2023–24, 2024–25), World Championships (1998–99, 2013–14), and U20 (2007–08) and U18 (2008–09, 2009–10) World Junior Championships.
Jeff Tambellini, Tampa Bay Lightning AGM & Syracuse Crunch GM
The 2025–26 season was Tambellini’s first time acting as an Assistant General Manager for an NHL team, though he has previous experience in the role at different levels. The former Canuck served as the Trail Smoke Eaters’ GM and Head Coach in 2018–19 and 2019–20, before ultimately joining the Lightning as a college scout. He was the Seattle Kraken’s Director of Player Development from 2022–23 to 2024–25, as he went back to Tampa Bay for the 2025–26 season.
Jamie Langenbrunner, Boston Bruins AGM
Like fellow candidate Gold, Langenbrunner has spent the entirety of his NHL management career with the Bruins. He joined the organization as a Development Coach in 2015–16 before being elevated to Director of Player Development in 2019–20. In 2022–23, Langenbrunner once again saw his role change, as he became an Assistant General Manager for the Bruins and has stayed in this role since.
Other names involved in speculation include former Canucks Vice President of Hockey Operations and AGM Laurence Gilman, former Montréal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin, and Buffalo Sabres Director of Analytics Sam Ventura. Former Canucks such as Markus Näslund and Roberto Luongo have also had their names circulate through rumours. As per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, former candidates Patrick Burke, Ray Whitney, and Ryan Martin have been dismissed in the hiring process.
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