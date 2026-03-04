Is It Time To Have The Evan Bouchard For The Norris Trophy Conversation?

"Yeah, I mean, he's as good as it gets in the league," Oilers center Leon Draisaitl told reporters of Bouchard, who has scored 49 points in 36 games since Dec. 1, the sixth-most among all NHLers. "He's up there with the (Cale) Makar, the (Quinn) Hughes. He does it his way. It might not be as flashy as those guys, but he gets it done, and he is one of the best defensemen in the league."