Is Superstar Jason Robertson Pricing Himself Out Of The Dallas Stars?

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson's playoff heroics have not gone unnoticed, but Robertson is going to need a new contract this summer. Can the Stars secure Robertson's future by giving him a long-term deal, or has he priced himself out of Dallas' pay range?
After losing Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series to the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars stormed back to win Games 2 and 3, including a 4-3 double-overtime victory in Game 3 on Wednesday. And one of the biggest reasons why Dallas is now leading the Wild in the series is the play of superstar left winger Jason Robertson.
Robertson helped generate Game 3’s first two goals, posting the primary assist on Mikko Rantanen’s opening goal, then scoring his third goal of the post-season to make it 2-0 in Dallas’ favor.
In double overtime, Robertson had the secondary assist on Wyatt Johnston’s game-winner to give Robertson two assists and five points in three playoff games this year. That ties him with Johnston and Matt Duchene as Dallas’ top point-producer this post-season. With that, Robertson's value only continues to increase.
At the start of this season, Robertson essentially was trade bait, as he was entering the final season of his current contract and would be an RFA with arbitration rights this summer.
But after a 2025-26 regular season, in which he posted 45 goals and 96 points in 82 games, Robertson’s playoff impact has improved his stock as an asset to the point where Stars GM Jim Nill needs to keep Robertson away from an offer sheet or an arbitrator’s decision and instead sign him to a long-term contract extension.
But the good news, if you’re a Stars fan, is that Nill almost always finds ways to keep his talent in Dallas. Look up and down the roster, and you’ll see that’s true. Whether it’s Johnston, Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Duchene, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell or Thomas Harley, just about every important piece of the puzzle signed long-term extensions.
The only players the Stars moved on from are forwards Mason Marchment and Logan Stankoven – and Stankoven was dealt to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Rantanen trade. Wherever there’s been a player who has contributed great things, Nill has found a way to reward them.
Nill has not given up on his young players, and we have to remember that Robertson is still only 26 years old. He’s also an ironman of sorts, as he hasn’t missed a single regular-season game in the past four years.
His best years may yet be to come, and it would no doubt stick in the craw of Stars fans if Robertson were lighting it up for a Cup front-runner and rival to Dallas for the next seven to eight years.
That said, it’s not going to be a cakewalk to get Robertson’s signature on a contract extension – at least, a team-friendly extension.
Robertson will likely earn a raise from his current salary of $7.75 million per season, and getting past the $10-million cap hit plateau on his next deal isn’t out of the question.
The Stars have only $11.1-million in projected salary cap space next season, so Nill may have to move pieces around to fit Robertson’s next contract under the cap.
In any case, parting ways with Robertson now feels like the worst thing Dallas can do. He’s scoring big goals when the games matter most, and he’s not yet in his prime. Nill knows how to draft, develop and retain talent, and he almost certainly isn’t going to give up on Robertson – at least, without some type of significant fight.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.