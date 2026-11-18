Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 2:50 PM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 5:54 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down Matthew Schaefer's first career hat trick, Connor Bedard's injury in the Chicago Blackhawks' win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, and more.
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