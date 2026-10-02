'It's Going To Be a Big Jump': Projected NHL No. 1 Overall Pick Landon DuPont Welcomes Challenge Of The NCAA

“The biggest thing he preaches to me is just to have fun with it,” DuPont said of his father, who played 23 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues and spent another 14 years in Europe. “You only get to be in your draft year one time, so don’t put any extra pressure on yourself and just go to rink every day and try to have fun and spend time with your teammates.