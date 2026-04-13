The 40-year-old will wrap up a 19-season career that made him the winningest U.S.-born goaltender, with 410 wins in 828 games played so far.
Ahead of his NHL finale, he has a 410-306-90 record, .910 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average and 65 shutouts.
He won the Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014 and with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. And although he hasn't won the Vezina Trophy, he did win the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2011-12 and the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2013-14 and 2017-18.
The Milford, Conn., native was a massive reason the Kings won the Cup as the lowest-seeded squad in the playoffs in 2012.
Of goalies who won all 16 games for their club in the playoffs, Quick's .946 save percentage and 1.41 goals-against average are the best.
Two years later, he had a 2.58 GAA and .911 SP in 26 games as the Kings won the Cup against the Rangers again.
While Quick did not play for Vegas in the playoffs the year it won, he did play 10 regular-season games for them.
This season, Quick has a 6-16-2 record with a .893 SP and 3.09 GAA.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.