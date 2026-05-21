Memorial Cup Mega Preview: Everett, Kitchener And Chicoutimi Head To Kelowna For CHL Glory

The four teams battling for the CHL's top prize are so strong that there's no clear favorite. Here's what you need to know about each Memorial Cup squad, including their X-factors and sleepers.
The most exciting event in junior hockey is here, as the Memorial Cup gets underway this Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
The annual tournament to crown the CHL champions is always one of the most intense and entertaining events of the year.
Although the hosts do come in as the clear No. 4 among them, they have the talent to compete and surprise in a short event if they can get hot.
Let's look at each team, their path to the Memorial Cup, the X-factor who might help get them there and the sleeper on each team who could be their secret weapon.
Kitchener Rangers (OHL Champions)
Seventh Memorial Cup appearance, champions in 1982 and 2003
The OHL champions have been a powerhouse all season long.
They've been one of the OHL's most well-rounded teams, finishing the year as a top-five team in most goals-for and fewest against. The Rangers come at their opponents with waves of attack and play a hard-working game, and they have a roster as deep as anyone in junior hockey.
Kitchener lost just two games en route to its OHL title, finishing with a sweep of the Barrie Colts in the final.
The Rangers' discipline and structure defensively, as well as their ability to counterattack and sustain pressure, were staples all season long. Coach Jussi Ahokas, the first European coach to win an OHL title, was consistent in what he asked of the team, demanding support on the puck and awareness of when to push the pace.
The Rangers have consistently found scoring up and down the lineup, some really impressive performances from their back end and solid goaltending from Christian Kirsch (SJ).
There will be plenty of pressure on Cameron Reid (NSH) as the lead man on the back end, but he will be aided by Matthew Andonovski (OTT), who returned from the AHL mid-season, and trade acquisition Jared Woolley (LA). The latter two defenders will lock things down defensively while Reid pushes offense from the blueline.
Jack Pridham (CHI) exploded this season for 90 points to lead Kitchener in scoring. His speed and north-south attacking style have been perfect for the style of play that coach Ahokas has asked from the Rangers.
Christian Humphreys (COL) has been an excellent complementary linemate as a playmaker for Pridham. Dylan Edwards, an undersized forward with some nifty skill and grit, was a key acquisition for the Rangers, giving them another scoring threat in the top six to help round out the roster depth.
X-Factor: Sam O'Reilly, C
Coming from the London Knights in the same trade that netted them Woolley, O'Reilly has been nothing short of integral in getting the Rangers to this point.
The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect won the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL's most outstanding player, the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as playoff MVP and his third straight OHL title after winning back-to-back championships with the Knights.
O'Reilly's 17 goals in 18 playoff games this year are simply incredible. Add the intuitive defensive game he brings to the ice, even when his offense isn't clicking, and he is truly the difference-maker the Rangers needed to get over the hump.
O'Reilly is an intelligent two-way center who should shine at the Memorial Cup against the best competition in junior hockey.
Sleeper: Gabriel Chiarot, RW
The Rangers made a number of really nice additions throughout this season, but one of the most underrated is Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot.
Chiarot puts in an honest effort all over the ice, which has allowed him to take a smaller role on Kitchener than he had with Brampton, but he has the offensive chops to at least provide some support scoring. After recording 11 points in 31 games for Kitchener during the regular season, he put up 11 points in 18 playoff games.
He can be a nuisance around the net, finding pucks in traffic and getting them by the netminder from in tight.
If Kitchener wins the Memorial Cup, Chiarot will likely have a big moment or two at an important time that helps them get there.
Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL Champions)
Fourth Memorial Cup appearance
Fourth time's the charm, right?
Having been to three previous Memorial Cups, most recently in 1997, the Sagueneens will try to get the QMJHL back to its winning ways after two years of the OHL taking home the Memorial Cup.
Chicoutimi was arguably the most dominant team in the QMJHL this year. Chicoutimi and the Moncton Wildcats, the runners-up, were far and away the best teams in the QMJHL this season, finishing more than 15 points ahead of the third-place team in the league.
Chicoutimi led the QMJHL in most goals scored and allowed the fewest goals in the 'Q' and CHL.
Their offensive depth will be hard for any team in the Memorial Cup to match. They have six players who recorded more than 60 points and 13 who hit the 30-point mark. Only Everett has as many 60-point players, and no one else has the depth of 30-point scorers.
In the playoffs, the Sagueneens were the only Memorial Cup participant with at least 10 players reaching double digits in scoring.
Maxim Masse (ANA) was Chicoutimi's offensive driver all season long, putting up 51 goals and 102 points. He wasn't the only difference-maker, though.
Thomas Desruisseaux is a high-octane attacker with really crafty playmaking ability.
Nathan Lecompte and Emmanuel Vermette were excellent finishers with 27 goals each this season.
The offense doesn't just come from the forward group. Chicoutimi's blueline is efficient at moving the puck.
Alex Huang (NSH) leads the back end with 70 points on the year. He's a smooth, skilled passer who advances pucks in transition and in the offensive zone.
Peteris Bulans and mid-season acquisition Jordan Tourigny are highly effective distributors as well.
The Sagueneens will rely on their advantages on the back end when they go up against the best the CHL has to offer.
X-Factor: Lucas Beckman, G
When Chicoutimi acquired Beckman (OTT) from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, he went on an insane run. He went 13-1 with a .940 save percentage and four shutouts to finish the regular season.
While he wasn't as unreal in the playoffs, he posted a 16-4 record with a .918 save percentage and three shutouts.
Simply put, Beckman has been a force of nature for the Sagueneens.
The 6-foot-2 netminder is always square to the puck and understands how to move around his crease with minimal extra movements. If Beckman is on his game, he could easily steal a game or two at this tournament.
Sleeper: Mavrick Lachance, C
Lachance has helped solidify the Sagueneens down the middle since being traded from the Sherbrooke Phoenix.
He's stepped his game up to another level in the playoffs, sitting tied for the team lead in goals and second in scoring, behind just Masse.
Lachance has become a go-to option for Chicoutimi. The 20-year-old will end his junior career in the hopes that a pro team will come calling with a contract this off-season. A strong Memorial Cup performance would go a long way.
Everett Silvertips (WHL Champions)
First Memorial Cup appearance
The Silvertips have no shortage of high-end talent, but one of the most important questions heading into the tournament is whether captain Tarin Smith (ANA) will suit up.
Smith last played on April 1 and was in a sling at the championship celebration, where he couldn't lift the trophy. It seems unlikely that he'll be ready to play, but on the off chance he does suit up, he could make Everett the favorites at this year's Memorial Cup.
Everett has five players who exceeded 70 points during the season, led by Matias Vanhanen's 87. No other team at the Memorial Cup has more than two players who reached that mark.
Carter Bear (DET) has taken big strides this year, even if his production hasn't exploded. He's played a much more efficient and effective game in all facets while still having the speed and dual-threat offensive ability that make him dangerous on the attack.
WHL playoff MVP Julius Miettinen led the post-season in goals and points, stepping up whenever the Silvertips needed some juice.
Everett's defense corps is one of the most interesting mixes at the Memorial Cup.
Landon DuPont (2027 NHL draft-eligible) was the headliner through the post-season, stepping up as the top blueliner when Smith went out of the lineup. Brek Liske (2026) also stepped up in a puck-moving role, putting up nearly a point per game in the post-season.
The Silvertips have some defensive stoppers, such as Luke Vlooswyk (PHI), and underrated two-way guys, such as Kayd Ruedig, but they would benefit greatly if Smith suits up.
In goal, the Silvertips acquired Anders Miller mid-season, and the former Calgary Hitmen netminder has been stellar since arriving in Everett.
His 16-1-1 record and .932 save percentage in the playoffs were the backbone of the Silvertips' run, giving them the opportunity to open up and take chances because they knew he would lock things down on the back end. He'll be a very important piece of them making a run at the Memorial Cup.
X-Factor: Landon DuPont, D
DuPont put up the most points by a D-1 blueliner in WHL playoff history, with 23 in 18 games. He's more than living up to the hype of being an exceptional status player in his first two years in the WHL.
Not only is he an excellent puck-mover with a truly elite IQ, but he plays impressive defensive hockey.
DuPont is the front-runner for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NHL draft for a reason. Next season, he's rumored to be considering a jump to the NCAA, so a Memorial Cup win would be an excellent way to cap off his WHL career after helping Everett win its first WHL title.
Sleeper: Brek Liske, D
The 2026 draft-eligible blueliner has stepped into the spotlight and found himself playing important minutes for Everett in the post-season.
Although DuPont stepped into Smith's role as the No. 1 defenseman, someone had to backfill, and Liske did so despite being only 18. If he can continue putting up big numbers and help stabilize Everett's back end with Smith out of the lineup, not only could he help Everett to a Memorial Cup, but his draft stock could shoot through the roof.
Kelowna Rockets (WHL, Hosts)
Sixth Memorial Cup appearance, champions in 2004
It's always difficult to win the Memorial Cup as the hosts, but the Rockets will try to do just that.
The Rockets are coming in rested, having not played since the Silvertips eliminated them in the second round of the WHL playoffs. They will look to get their revenge on Everett by beating them en route to the Memorial Cup. Both teams play in the final game of the round-robin.
On the ice, this team has some really intriguing talent.
Harrison Boettiger has a chance to assert himself among the best goaltenders in the draft class if he can help Kelowna to a strong showing. He's been very good at times this season, but the Rockets will need him to elevate his play to keep pace with the rest of the field at the Memorial Cup.
The Rockets don't have as much scoring punch as some other teams at this event, but with Tij Iginla (UTA), Carson Wetsch (SJ) and Vojtech Cihar (LA) leading the way, they have players who can step up in any given moment.
Secondary scorers Hiroki Gojsic (NSH) and Tomas Poletin (NYI) can produce at any given time. Mazden Leslie is their top puck-moving defenseman, but he must play better than he did in the WHL playoffs.
Kelowna must find a hero down the lineup if it has hopes of making the Memorial Cup final. They are certainly the underdog, but the comfort of being at home, experiencing the buzz of the city and the fans cheering them on might help make up for the talent gap between them and the three league champions. Having the other WHL participant come from the U.S. will only further give Kelowna the home-ice advantage.
X-Factor: Tij Iginla, LW
As one of the best players in junior hockey over the last couple of years, Iginla put up 90 points in 48 games this year.
Iginla's blend of tenacity and pace has allowed him to impact the game in all facets. He drags his team into the fight. He has the talent to have a strong stretch of hockey, especially since he's well rested, and pull his team to a strong performance at the Memorial Cup.
Sleeper: Vojtech Cihar, LW
After taking home MVP honors at the World Junior Championship, Cihar made the move from Czech pro hockey to the WHL.
He improved on his point-per-game run in the regular season by recording 13 points in nine playoff games.
Cihar has been one of the most integral additions to Kelowna this season, bringing some depth scoring and mature two-way play. The 19-year-old will be looked to as a leader despite playing 40 games for the club between the regular season and the playoffs.
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