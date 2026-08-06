Koivunen's Eight-Year Extension Signals Penguins' Focus On The Future
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a major investment in their group of forwards Thursday, signing young winger Ville Koivunen to an eight-year contract extension. Koivunen has little NHL experience, but the Pens made a calculated gamble with his new deal. Will we see this type of gamble from more teams?
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