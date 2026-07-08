Kudos To The NHL Veterans Who Joined These Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks brought in Jamie Oleksiak, Brendan Gallagher and Luke Schenn to provide stability and help establish a new culture. They deserve credit for joining a team that's likely to finish last again.
But before they get to that point, the Canucks and new GM Ryan Johnson understand there will be significant pain ahead.
One thing is clear: Vancouver's off-season additions – namely, veterans Brendan Gallagher, Luke Schenn and Jamie Oleksiak – deserve a round of applause for deciding to join the Canucks during a time of tumult.
The situation in Vancouver reminded former NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk of his days with the then-struggling Edmonton Oilers.
"Good on Oleksiak and Gallagher – they're going to be slugging it out there as veteran guys," Dubnyk said on The Hockey News Big Show on Monday. "I've seen some veteran guys go through that when I was in Edmonton, and we were grinding at the bottom.
"It was easy for me to go out there because I'm trying to make a career out of it. And (Shawn) Horcoff and Ethan Moreau and Steve Staios, Sheldon Souray, I mean these guys are respected, great players, great leaders. It was hard to watch them have to do that."
Dubnyk is right – when you choose to join a team that will almost certainly be at the bottom of the standings for the foreseeable future, you're signing up for a lot of misery and disappointment.
Sure, there's also an opportunity for players to come in and make their mark in Vancouver, but when Dubnyk was asked which team looks like it will be the worst in the league next season, it was easy for him to pick the Canucks.
"I don't know how you pick anybody other than Vancouver," Dubnyk said. "They were brutal last year, and by all accounts, it doesn't look like they're getting any better this year… Obviously, (Oleksiak, Schenn and Gallagher) know what they're getting into, but it's hard to pick anybody other than Vancouver."
Johnson is not finished making extensive renovations to his current roster, either.
As the Canucks plot a strategy to acquire top draft picks and young talent, they could trade a number of veterans, including left winger Jake DeBrusk, center Elias Pettersson, right winger Brock Boeser and goalie Thatcher Demko. Some of them may want to be part of the solution in Vancouver, but we believe most of them will want to go to a more competitive situation.
So, by the time training camp starts, the Canucks' roster may look drastically different – and not for the better. But that's not a bad thing, given where Vancouver is in its competitive cycle.
Johnson knows he has time to stick the landing, so the 2026-27 season is going to be a tough one for Vancouver. But with new coach Manny Malhotra and top draft pick Caleb Malhotra on board, the Canucks have some of the pieces in place for a new foundation.
All three of Oleksiak, Schenn and Gallagher have some form of no-trade protection. But if Vancouver completely tanks it by the next trade deadline, it will be tempting for Johnson to go to those veterans and ask them to waive their no-trade or no-move clause.
If it means more draft picks and prospects for the Canucks, they shouldn't hesitate to move any veteran who isn't part of the long-term solution. Those players understand that possibility when they sign their deals.
Still, in the short term, Gallagher, Oleksiak and Schenn can bring their experience and professionalism to Vancouver. They can set a positive tone in a season that will have a slew of pitfalls for the Canucks. Their efforts will help Johnson establish a culture that will put all the Canucks' drama and volatility in the past and focus on determination, resiliency and being a great teammate.
Although Vancouver is almost certainly going to stay at the bottom in 2026-27, its veterans have to set a competitive standard for the organization. It's good that at least a few experienced players are coming aboard to try and stabilize the team.
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