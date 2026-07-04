Ex-Canucks Forward Teddy Blueger On Time With Vancouver: ‘So Many Ups And Downs’

“Stuff that I took for granted early in my career in Pittsburgh with Sid setting the tone is practice habits, discipline of showing up on time, being respectful to each other, to the trainers, to the staff — things like that, that I think seem like, when you take each thing on its own, it seems like a small thing, but you add them all up, it creates an environment within the facility [...] that environment’s huge and it has to be positive and one where everyone can kind of be themselves and come to work every day excited and upbeat instead of down and in a negative mindset, so that makes all the difference, I think.”