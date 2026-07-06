New Canucks Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak Speaks On Rebuild Culture, His Time In Seattle, & Staying Out West

Oleksiak signed a two-year deal worth $5M AAV with the Canucks on the first day of the 2026 free-agency period.
The West Coast was calling to Jamie Oleksiak.
The defenceman, not a stranger to the Pacific Northwest given the past five seasons he’s spent as a member of the Seattle Kraken, signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Day 1 of the 2026 free-agency period.
He cited his desire to stay out west as one of the factors that played into his signing.
“July 1 came along, and it was quite the hectic day, and the opportunity came to play for the Canucks, and I just thought it was too good to pass up on,” Oleksiak told reporters during a Zoom media availability on Monday. “Playing in a Canadian market for a storied franchise like the Canucks, and obviously living in Seattle, I came to really appreciate the Pacific Northwest, and I’m excited to explore Vancouver and play in front of the fans there and grow with the team as well. I think it just presented a lot of great possibilities, and it was tough to turn down, so I’m excited.”
Prior to joining the Kraken via the expansion draft in 2021, Oleksiak spent nine seasons split over two stints with the Dallas Stars, while also playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2017–18 to 2018–19. His time in Seattle, the defenceman said, showed him a different, “unique” side of the game as a player helping build something from the ground-up.
“Expansion draft obviously was very unique, just kind of coming together as a group, guys from all over the league, and as I said, establishing a culture there in Seattle, and a new hockey market,” he said. “A lot of fans were new to the game of hockey [...] obviously, they have some WHL teams around there, but professional hockey, it was very exciting, and it was very cool to see the growth over the years, and just kind of getting embraced by the fans and whatnot, I think it was a special time I had there in Seattle.”
That experience in building culture with the Kraken is something he’ll be utilizing as a member of the Canucks.
“Coming in now, I’m a little bit more of a veteran player, I guess, and I’ve been around the league for a while, and I can kind of bring my experiences to the team, and just show up every day with a good work ethic, and try and help set the standard, and work with some of these young players, and the veteran guys they also brought in as well. I think it’s going to be a challenge, and it’s going to be something that, as athletes, we always embrace — and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Oleksiak is one of a few high-character additions Vancouver has made throughout the off-season thus far, having also traded for Brendan Gallagher and signed now three-time Canuck Luke Schenn. The defenceman is already fairly familiar with both, particularly citing Schenn as his “resource” on all things Vancouver.
“He’s familiar with the city, familiar with what it means to be a Canuck, and I think we’re fortunate to have him on the squad,” Oleksiak said. “I played with Gallagher at World Juniors years and years ago. It’s been a long time, but I’m familiar with his game, just from being around the league.”
Bringing that drive and grit is why he believes the three of them will be assets in contributing to the positive culture Vancouver wants to develop.
“I think the three of us bring sandpaper and experience, and I think some steadiness as well. I think my goal really is to come in and put in the work on a daily basis, hopefully lead by example in that respect, and just provide a consistent, steady presence and hopefully that translates to success, and I think that’s kind of what’s been the key to my career.”
It won’t be easy sailing in Vancouver for the next few seasons — that’s typical for a rebuild — but Oleksiak is determined to make the most of the experience.
“I think I’m really just gonna feed off the energy of the fans, mostly. There is pressure that comes with it, I’m sure, but as I said, as athletes, I think we embrace that and we try and turn that to our advantage. They’ll hold you accountable, I’m sure, but I think this [...] provides a unique opportunity, and I think I’m very excited.”
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