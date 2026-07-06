New Canucks Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak Speaks On Rebuild Culture, His Time In Seattle, & Staying Out West

“Expansion draft obviously was very unique, just kind of coming together as a group, guys from all over the league, and as I said, establishing a culture there in Seattle, and a new hockey market,” he said. “A lot of fans were new to the game of hockey [...] obviously, they have some WHL teams around there, but professional hockey, it was very exciting, and it was very cool to see the growth over the years, and just kind of getting embraced by the fans and whatnot, I think it was a special time I had there in Seattle.”