Lightning's Jon Cooper Gets Goalied In A Huge Game... Again

The moment the buzzer sounded on his team's 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 of their first-round series Sunday night, his mind went to another 2-1 loss he suffered behind a different bench 71 days prior.
Ken Campbells' video column discusses Jon Cooper's losses at the Olympics and first round of this year's playoffs, as well as whether his future is uncertain.
Cooper has done his fair share of winning, so he understands this is how it works sometimes.
But you have to feel for the guy, who could not have prepared his teams – in this case, Team Canada in the Olympics and the Lightning Sunday night – to play better games than they did. Yet, he came out on the short end both times.
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