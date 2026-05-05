Lightning's Victor Hedman Focused On Mental Health During Leave Of Absence
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman said he stepped away from the team to focus on his mental health. Hedman has raised awareness for mental health in the past.
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman said he took a leave of absence to focus on his mental health.
Hedman, 35, released a statement via the Lightning on Tuesday after the team was eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. He stepped away from the team on March 25, and although he skated during the playoffs, he was not ready to play.
Hedman said it was necessary to take care of himself so he can be at his best for the team and his family, and mental health issues exist in the sport more than people see.
"I've spent most of my life in this game, and nearly all of my career with this organization," Hedman said in his statement. "Wearing this jersey and serving as captain is the greatest responsibility of my professional life. That responsibility doesn't only apply on the ice."
The captain said the decision to take a leave of absence and prioritize his mental health was not an easy decision but the right one.
"I've always believed that being a leader means doing what's best for the team," he wrote. "In this case, it also meant doing what was necessary to take care of myself, so I can be the best player, teammate, husband and father I expect to be."
Hedman also missed 12 games earlier in the season while recovering from an elbow injury. He finished this campaign with one goal and 16 assists for 17 points in 33 games. He also played at the Olympics, recording two points in five games.
In January, Ottawa Senators goalie and fellow Swede Linus Ullmark said that during his leave of absence for mental health reasons, Hedman asked him to give him a call.
Ullmark noted that Hedman has worked with the founder of athletic clothing brand NOSOLO, which donates a percentage of sales to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
"He really helped me sort out things and things that I was going through and that I'm still going through," Ullmark told TSN's Claire Hanna in January. "So I've got huge love. My respect for him went even further up."
Hedman said he's been fortunate to have strong support from his family, teammates, organization and therapist and that's he's in a better place.
"This is something that exists in our game more than people see," Hedman said. "If this moment helps make it easier for others to take care of themselves when they need to, that matters.
"I'm proud of this team, and I look forward to what's ahead."
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