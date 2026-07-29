Macklin Celebrini Will More Than Live Up To His Gargantuan Contract

How much will Nikita Kucherov, Jason Robertson, Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes be able to ask for on their next contracts if two guys who can't rent a car for a few more years are making much more than them? The number starts in the $20 million range, if they want to push that button. (Like most star players, they might leave a bit of money on the table to leave some financial flexibility for their teams, but they certainly don't have to.)