Maple Leafs Can Address The Oilers' Defensive And Center Needs

As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 6, the Edmonton Oilers have more than one hole to fill.
Unable to find a consistent level of hockey that will make them bona fide playoff contenders, without an upgrade on the blueline and another depth forward (specifically a center), the Oilers could have trouble even getting out of a fairly weak Pacific Division.
Recent reports from Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Night in Canada's 'Saturday Headlines' segment highlight specific items on the Oilers’ shopping list, which, interestingly enough, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making available.
Friedman noted Edmonton's focus on two key areas.
"From what I’ve heard, I think Edmonton is looking at two possibilities: a defenseman who can play the right side — OEL has done that before — or potentially a third center, especially if Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stays on the wing," he reported on Sportsnet's broadcast.
This comes after the Oilers' recent 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks, a game marred by defensive lapses and poor play from both their forwards on the backcheck and their coverage on the back end.
It’s not the first game that the team has looked less-than-equipped to handle strong offensive teams, and it’s becoming an issue that Edmonton can’t seem to stop teams from piling up the goals against.
Enter the Maple Leafs, who are navigating their own deadline strategy, amid a disappointing season that has shifted them toward seller status.
Toronto is reportedly broadening its trade discussions to include players with term, moving beyond just pending UFAs. One such player is veteran defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (OEL), who signed a four-year deal with the Leafs in 2024 and has two years remaining after this season, with a $3.5-million salary cap hit.
Friedman believes that Ekman-Larsson is on the Oilers' radar. The Swedish blueliner is a left-shot defenseman with experience playing on the right side during his 16-year career.
He's featured for the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers. The veteran defenseman can eat big minutes and provide the Oilers with much-needed stability and puck-moving ability on their blue line.
In addition, Toronto has Scott Laughton, a versatile center acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers at last year's deadline.
He’s a potential option if Edmonton is seeking a third-line center, should Nugent-Hopkins remain on the left wing permanently.
Laughton, 31, is on an expiring contract with a manageable $1.5 million cap hit, as the Flyers retained 50 percent of his salary.
While his numbers haven’t been the hottest this season, he has been a steady performer throughout his NHL career. Importantly, he has strong faceoff numbers at a 56.4 percent win rate and can improve a team’s penalty kill.
What makes this particularly noteworthy is the potential for a single transaction between the two clubs to address both of Edmonton's identified needs.
Not to mention, Toronto might be open to taking on a less-than-ideal contract in return, provided they get a sweetener for their trouble.
Also, there's a history between Leafs GM Brad Treliving and left winger Andrew Mangiapane, who Friedman mentioned, "they’ve got to move”, from their days with the Calgary Flames organization. Furthermore, Mangiapane is a Toronto native.
There’s a fit here too good to ignore.
The belief is that the Oilers can’t solve all of their deadline problems before March 6. However, if they can identify a team that has a couple of pieces that would work, an appetite to make a move, and a willingness to be flexible in trade talks, Edmonton will likely bite.
The Leafs, for their part, are in a position to listen.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.