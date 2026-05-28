Memorial Cup: How NHL Draft Prospect Matias Vanhanen Unlocked His Dangerous Scoring

"Matty's obviously pretty slick out there with the puck," said Hamilton. "Really talked a lot to him in the second half about shooting more... He's so good at distributing, and now he's got the confidence that now he can rip it. He just has a very even-keeled personality. You don't see a lot of change. He's a man of few words, and when he gets out there, he just let's his play do the talking. Huge part of our team."