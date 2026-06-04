Minnesota Wild's Marcus Foligno Wins NHL's King Clancy Trophy

Marcus Foligno won the King Clancy Trophy, which goes to a player who exemplifies leadership on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution.
Minnesota Wild left winger Marcus Foligno is the 2025-26 winner of the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy.
His brother and teammate, Nick Foligno, surprised him with the trophy while he was touring the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.
The King Clancy Trophy is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," the NHL said.
A committee consisting of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and historic NHL Foundation Player Award chose Foligno as the winner from a list of 32 nominees, one per team.
Along with the trophy, Foligno won a $25,000 donation from the NHL to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The Wild are also eligible to receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the league to organize an activation related to Foligno's humanitarian cause.
On the ice, Foligno's been an alternate captain for the Wild for the past five years. The 34-year-old had eight goals and 13 points in 56 games this season and added two goals and three points in 11 playoff contests.
He also participated in the Foligno Face-Off against his brother, while Nick Foligno was still captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Foligno Face-Off is a fundraising campaign part of Hockey Fights Cancer, where people can pick either Team Nick or Team Marcus when donating to support breast cancer research. It had extra attention when the brothers faced off earlier in the season and again when Chicago traded Nick Foligno to Minnesota at the trade deadline.
Marcus Foligno and his family also helped establish the Janis Foligno Foundation, created in memory of his mother, who died after a battle with breast cancer 16 years ago.
Throughout the season, Foligno met, listened to and supported breast cancer patients and survivors.
"These interactions went further than brief introductions and instead created genuine moments of connection and support between the Wild forward and members of his community," the NHL said. "Foligno's compassion and commitment to honoring his mother's legacy created a meaningful difference in the lives of many."
Nick Foligno won the King Clancy Trophy in 2016-17 when he was with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Now, the brothers are not only teammates but fellow King Clancy winners.
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