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NHL Announces 32 Nominees For The 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy

Jonathan Tovell
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Jonathan Tovell
2h
Updated at Apr 10, 2026, 16:00
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The King Clancy Trophy goes to the player who best demonstrates leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

The NHL announced the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Friday.

The King Clancy Trophy goes "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Each team nominated a player who best fit the criteria.

A committee including NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and past winners of the former NHL Foundation Player Award will consider a nominee's inspiration, involvement and positive impact on their community. They will then take a vote to determine the winner.

Whoever gets the most votes wins not only the award but also a $25,000 donation to a charity or charities of his choice. The winner can even choose to have his team receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL to help organize an activation supporting his humanitarian cause.

Here is each team's nominee.

Anaheim Ducks: Lukas Dostal

Boston Bruins: Jordan Harris

Buffalo Sabres: Alex Tuch

Calgary Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau

Carolina Hurricanes: Jaccob Slavin

Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Vlasic

Colorado Avalanche: Sam Malinski

Columbus Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner

Dallas Stars: Jake Oettinger

Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin

Edmonton Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Florida Panthers: Sam Bennett

Los Angeles Kings: Kevin Fiala

Minnesota Wild: Marcus Foligno

Montreal Canadiens: Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Ryan O'Reilly

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes

New York Islanders: Kyle Palmieri

New York Rangers: Adam Fox

Ottawa Senators: Linus Ullmark

Philadelphia Flyers: Garnet Hathaway

Pittsburgh Penguins: Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Alexander Wennberg

Seattle Kraken: Joey Daccord

St. Louis Blues: Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning: Ryan McDonagh

Toronto Maple Leafs: John Tavares

Utah Mammoth: Alexander Kerfoot

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser

Vegas Golden Knights: Jack Eichel

Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets: Gabriel Vilardi

Last year's winner was Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers. He's been a regular visitor to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and donated more than $400,000 from 2019 through the end of last season.

Earlier this week, the Professional Hockey Writers' Association shared each NHL team's nominee for the Masterton Trophy, which goes to a player who best demonstrates perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

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