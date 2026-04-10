NHL Announces 32 Nominees For The 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy

The King Clancy Trophy goes to the player who best demonstrates leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
The NHL announced the 32 nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Friday.
The King Clancy Trophy goes "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
Each team nominated a player who best fit the criteria.
A committee including NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and past winners of the former NHL Foundation Player Award will consider a nominee's inspiration, involvement and positive impact on their community. They will then take a vote to determine the winner.
Whoever gets the most votes wins not only the award but also a $25,000 donation to a charity or charities of his choice. The winner can even choose to have his team receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL to help organize an activation supporting his humanitarian cause.
Here is each team's nominee.
Last year's winner was Aleksander Barkov of the Panthers. He's been a regular visitor to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and donated more than $400,000 from 2019 through the end of last season.
Earlier this week, the Professional Hockey Writers' Association shared each NHL team's nominee for the Masterton Trophy, which goes to a player who best demonstrates perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
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