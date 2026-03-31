MLSE President Praises Sabres And Canadiens When Discussing Why Leafs' Treliving Was Fired

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Everything MLSE CEO Keith Pelley Said In His 30-Minute News Conference Following The Dismissal Of Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving

Keith Pelley wants data-driven decisions to shape the future of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The MLSE boss dismisses the notion he was involved in trade deadline decision while also announcing that Brandon Pridham and Ryan Hardy will run the day-to-day until a new management is in place.