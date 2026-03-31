Everything MLSE CEO Keith Pelley Said In His 30-Minute News Conference Following The Dismissal Of Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving

Keith Pelley wants data-driven decisions to shape the future of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The MLSE boss dismisses the notion he was involved in trade deadline decision while also announcing that Brandon Pridham and Ryan Hardy will run the day-to-day until a new management is in place.
One day after Keith Pelley dismissed Brad Treliving as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO addressed the media in a news conference for just over 30 minutes detailing the reasons for moving on from the GM, who will operate the team going forward and what he's looking for in a new manager of the day-to-day operations among several topikcs.
Pridham and Hardy to operate the club on a day-to-day basis
Following the firing of Treliving, Pelley announced that the search for the next head of hockey operations would begin immediately. During this transition period, Assistant General Managers Brandon Pridham and Ryan Hardy will manage the team's operations.
An exhausted wide-open search
Pelley characterized the upcoming search as "wide open," noting that within hours of the announcement, seven candidates had already contacted him. He also mentioned the immediate hiring of a search firm to assist in finding the ideal leader. Pelley stated that nothing has been determined regarding the final structure of the front office—whether the team will hire a President of Hockey Operations, a General Manager, or a combination of both.
Pelley noted that there is no "right or wrong way" to run the operation, but MLSE will choose the structure that gives the team the "best chance to win" and maximizes hockey expertise.
The Data-Centric and AI Mandate
Perhaps the most definitive requirement Pelley set for the next head of hockey operations is a deep understanding of data and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He stated that the candidate must be "data-centric" and that "every single decision" made by the organization will be "evidence-based".
Pelley believes that "evidence-based decisions are never wrong," though he conceded there is room to check those decisions against cultural factors. He cited the recent rebuild of Toronto FC as a template for this approach. By using a combination of data-driven analysis and cultural checks, TFC moved 14 players and restructured its operations to create a more functional environment.
In terms of specific archetypes, Pelley referenced Eric Tulsky of the Carolina Hurricanes as a candidate who possesses the level of intelligence and data literacy—specifically in AI—that is "changing our business". However, he emphasized that a data-centric leader must also be surrounded by "strong hockey people" to ensure tactical excellence on the ice.
Timeline and Expediency
While Pelley plans to be "measured and methodical," he acknowledged the need to expedite the hiring process. The organization’s goal is to have the new leadership in place by the NHL Combine at the end of May, or at the latest, by the NHL Draft in late June. He noted that this hire is likely the "most important decision" he will make during his tenure at MLSE.
The Competitive Threat: Analyzing the Atlantic Division
Pelley offered an unusually candid assessment of the Maple Leafs' position relative to their rivals in the Atlantic Division. He admitted that the organization "definitely didn't see the train coming," referring to the rapid ascent of the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens. And said that was key in where they find themselves from leading the division one year to being at the bottom the next.
Philosophical Distinctions: Retool vs. Rebuild?
A central question in the media availability was whether the team intended to enter a period of "rebuilding" or "retooling." Pelley was definitive in his preference for the latter.
The Foundation of Generational Talent
Pelley argued that a "rebuild" is only necessary when an organization is starting from scratch. In his view, the Toronto Maple Leafs possess "foundational pieces" and "generational players" (referencing stars like Auston Matthews and William Nylander) that make a total teardown unnecessary.
Timing, Transparency, and the Trade Deadline
The timing of Treliving's dismissal—just before a game and with several games remaining in the regular season—surprised many . Pelley explained that once the decision was reached through dialogue with ownership over the "last couple of weeks," there was no value in delaying the announcement.
Strategic Advantage in the Hiring Cycle
By moving on from Treliving now, Pelley noted that the organization gains an extra 15 days in its search for a successor. He described the current search as "crucial" and argued that getting ahead of the typical off-season firing cycle gives the Maple Leafs a competitive advantage in securing top executive talent.
Pelley’s Role at the Trade Deadline
Addressing rumors about his involvement in roster moves, Pelley clarified his role during the recent NHL trade deadline. He stated that he was in the room purely as an "observer" to understand the structure, process, and decision-making logic of the hockey operations department. He did not approve or deny any trades.
Pelley noted that while he was present to learn how the operation worked, he does not plan to be at the trade deadline in future years, just as he was not present for the Raptors’ deadline. This period of observation was likely a key component of the "deep analysis" that eventually led to Treliving's dismissal, as it allowed Pelley to see the "alignment" (or lack thereof) firsthand.
Personnel Management: Head Coach and Star Players
The change in management naturally raises questions about the future of head coach Craig Berube and the team's core players. Pelley’s responses indicated a strict adherence to the organizational hierarchy he is building.
The Future of Craig Berube
Pelley stated that Craig Berube’s role as head coach does not change immediately. Berube will work closely with interim leads Brendan Pridham and Ryan Hardy for the remainder of the season. However, Berube’s long-term future will be determined by the incoming head of hockey operations. Pelley noted that if a recommendation regarding the coach is made, MLSE and ownership will listen, as a decision of that magnitude would go "all the way to ownership".
Interaction with the Captaincy
Pelley revealed that he and captain Auston Matthews texted back and forth on the morning of the announcement. However, he emphasized that he prefers to leave direct hockey-related conversations with players to the hockey operations staff. This maintains the CEO’s role as a "holistic leader" and a "sounding board" rather than a direct participant in the locker room hierarchy.