Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield Captures NHL's Lady Byng Trophy: Voting Standouts
Cole Caufield has won his first individual NHL award after just missing out on the 'Rocket' Richard Trophy. The Canadiens sniper took just seven penalties this season.
Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield is the 2025-26 winner of the NHL's Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.
Caufield was in Montreal's dressing room, surprising Nick Suzuki with the Selke Trophy. Little did he know, he was also being surprised with the Lady Byng for exhibiting the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.
This is the first time Caufield was a finalist and winner of an NHL award. Not only was the 25-year-old the Canadiens' first 50-goal scorer since Stephane Richer in 1989-90, but he recorded a career-high 88 points in 81 games as well. He did all that while taking just seven minor penalties. Those 14 penalty minutes are tied for the fewest among 45 players who scored at least 30 goals.
Caufield's 51 goals fell just short of Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon's 53 for the Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy, but the Canadiens' budding star is now an award winner nevertheless.
He received 45 first-place votes and appeared on 113 of 198 ballots from Professional Hockey Writers Association voters, good enough for 776 voting points.
Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar finished second, with 38 first-place votes and 602 voting points. Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson finished third with 28 first-place votes and 585 voting points.
Other Voting Standouts
A whopping 94 NHL players received at least one vote for the Lady Byng Trophy this season. Of that group, 24 players received at least one first-place vote, and four received at least 20 first-place votes.
Aside from the three finalists, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is the other player to receive at least 20 first-place votes. He earned 21 and finished fourth.
Suzuki received the most first-place votes outside of the top four, with 13. He finished eighth in the voting since Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel and Jack Hughes earned more voting points.
Right below Suzuki is Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone. Among forwards who scored at least 50 points this season, Stone logged the fewest penalty minutes, with nine. Five of those PIMS come from fighting Brayden Schenn on Jan. 10.
The player who finished the lowest in the Lady Byng voting while still receiving a first-place vote is Detroit Red Wings right winger Patrick Kane. He finished 39th with 10 voting points, all coming from that one first-place vote.
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