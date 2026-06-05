Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield Captures NHL's Lady Byng Trophy: Voting Standouts

This is the first time Caufield was a finalist and winner of an NHL award. Not only was the 25-year-old the Canadiens' first 50-goal scorer since Stephane Richer in 1989-90, but he recorded a career-high 88 points in 81 games as well. He did all that while taking just seven minor penalties. Those 14 penalty minutes are tied for the fewest among 45 players who scored at least 30 goals.