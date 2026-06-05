Montreal Canadiens Captain Nick Suzuki Wins NHL's Selke Trophy In A Blowout: Voting Standouts

Suzuki, 26, recorded a career-high 72 assists and 101 points in 82 games this season. He took the sixth-most faceoffs in the league (1,449), winning 50.4 percent of them. He also led Canadiens forwards in average ice time, at 20:49, and the Canadiens outscored their opponents 94-58 at even strength while Suzuki was on the ice.