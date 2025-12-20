Montreal Canadiens Re-Acquire Phillip Danault From L.A. Kings

Phillip Danault is once again a Montreal Canadiens center.

The Canadiens acquired Danault from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a second-round pick originally belonging to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2026 NHL draft.

Friday evening's move comes just over an hour before the holiday roster freeze comes into effect for the Canadiens and just over four hours for the Kings.

Danault last placed for the Canadiens from 2015-16 to 2020-21, when they made the Stanley Cup final.

In 30 games this season, Danault has five points, all assists. His ice time fell to 16:19 per game, his lowest average since the 2015-16 season.

The 32-year-old surfaced in trade rumors and speculation lately as his production and usage dropped. Last year, he had eight goals and 43 points in 80 games, averaging 17:40 of ice time. And in 2022-23, Danault posted a career-high 54 points in 82 games while averaging 18:20.

Montreal, meanwhile, has found a center to bolster its depth down the middle.

Canadiens centers Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook are out with injuries. Dach, who suffered a broken foot, could return after the holiday break if he meets the four- to six-week expected recovery time. Newhook underwent surgery on Nov. 14 to repair a fractured ankle and is expected to be out for four months.

Danault is in the fifth season of a six-year contract carrying a $5.5-million cap hit and a 10-team no-trade clause.

More to come.

