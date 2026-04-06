New Jersey Devils Part With GM Tom Fitzgerald: 'Time To Move In A New Direction'
New Jersey Devils managing partner David Blitzer and Tom Fitzgerald decided it's time for the GM to move on as the team sits outside of a playoff spot.
The New Jersey Devils parted with GM Tom Fitzgerald, managing partner David Blitzer announced Monday.
Fitzgerald was the GM of the Devils since the 2019-20 season when he first filled in on an interim basis after New Jersey fired Ray Shero. This year marked Fitzgerald's sixth campaign as the Devils' GM, and the second year in which he was also the president of hockey operations.
The Devils sit seven points out of a playoff spot with five games left in the season.
"Tom and I had a thoughtful conversation today and agreed it was time to move in a new direction," Blitzer said in a statement.
"As we prepare to move forward, it is important I acknowledge our fans. I recognize we have not delivered in the way you expect and deserve and I understand and share in your frustration. This is a critical offseason for our franchise, and we will explore all avenues that best position the Devils to compete for a Stanley Cup once again."
New Jersey fell hard this season, and unexpectedly.
After finishing third in the Metropolitan Division last season, there were expectations to improve for good this year with a core of Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Luke Hughes and others.
They put up a franchise-record 112 points in 2022-23 and advanced to the second round. But in 2023-24, they dropped from third in the NHL to 23rd and missed the playoffs. So when they made the playoffs last year, it looked like their development was back on track.
But it's been a disappointing year for the Devils, and a lot of that responsibility falls on Fitzgerald.
The 57-year-old executive joined the Devils organization in the 2015-16 season as an assistant GM and the GM of New Jersey's AHL affiliate.
Before joining the Devils' front office, Fitzgerald was an assistant GM with the Pittsburgh Penguins, also alongside Shero, from 2009-10 to 2014-15. He was also Pittsburgh's director of player development for two seasons before that.
Fitzgerald said he is appreciative of the organization for being part of his life for the past decade.
"The Devils are fortunate to have a core of great players, vocal and passionate fans, but most importantly, tremendous people who worked with me toward a common goal," Fitzgerald said. "I've always said that New Jersey is a hidden gem, and I'm proud of the effort that we put in to raise the standard and make it a destination. I look forward to the next step in my hockey career and will always look back fondly on my time with the Devils."
As a player, Fitzgerald had a lengthy NHL career.
He played 1,097 games and scored a total of 139 goals and 329 points as a former right winger. He also made 78 post-season appearances, recording seven goals and 19 points.
Across 17 seasons, he suited up for seven teams, including the Nashville Predators. Fitzgerald played four years in Nashville and was the team's inaugural captain from 1998-1999 to 2001-02.
Fitzgerald ultimately retired from playing in the NHL following the 2005-06 campaign with the Boston Bruins.
The Predators are searching for a new GM after Barry Trotz announced he'd be stepping down earlier this season. That could make Fitzgerald a candidate for Nashville's job if it's still considering its options.
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