New York Rangers' Centennial Jersey Inspired By Year 1

The New York Rangers are going all the way back for their centennial jersey.

Former captain Mark Messier modelled the 1926-inspired jersey, which will be worn 10 times this season, including on opening night against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 7.

"This sweater holds 100 years of history," Messier said in a team video. "It's a symbol of pride for the players, a badge of honor for the faithful and a standard for the city of New York. Through every trend, era and generation, it remains undeniably ours."

The Rangers kept their diagonal wordmark as the crest of the jersey, just like it was in 1926-27, when they entered the NHL. But unlike their current primary jerseys, which has a slanted, two-color font, the Blueshirts used a non-slanted, white font inspired by the 1926 version.

In fact, the jersey itself largely replicates their first version, with the same shade of blue and the traditional piping on the sleeves and hem. For the red and white, they used a deep red shade and rich cream accents to "reflect the passage of time," the team said.

On the inside collar, there's a "1926 Garden Marquee" design showing the date of of their first-ever NHL game, Nov. 16, 1926.

New York's centennial shield shits on the left shoulder.

The Rangers will wear this uniform against four Original Six squads – Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs – as well as state rivals, the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres. They'll also wear it against the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes.

Each game will have a theme regarding the team's history, such as the birth of the franchise, milestones and moments, the Original Six Era, the new Madison Square Garden, fan favorites, Rangers legends and more.

Earlier this week, the Red Wings unveiled their centennial uniform, which they'll wear for at least 12 games. While Detroit's franchise entered the league as the Cougars, then became the Falcons before it was called the Red Wings, the Rangers name is also entering its 100th year.

