NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Canadiens' Demidov Leads Pre-Training Camp Rookie Race

This year's NHL Calder Trophy race will be fun, and we're getting closer to the start line.

Training camps for every NHL team will be getting underway soon as we’ve begun to see players back on the ice for individual workouts or player-led practices. Rookie camps and tournaments are beginning as well.

With that, we will soon get a clearer picture of which rookies will be latching onto a roster spot and given the chance to play in the NHL this season.

There will be players just drafted this summer who get a shot, such as Michael Misa or Matthew Schaefer. Others have had a taste of NHL action already, such as Jimmy Snuggerud and Ivan Demidov.

This season will have some high-end rookies that competing for the 2026 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year. While Demidov may be the favorite coming into the beginning of a new season, he will have fierce competition.

It is time for to kick off a new season of the Calder Trophy Tracker. While this season opener isn't a true numbered ranking, let’s look at some of the top rookies heading into this upcoming season and their chances of winning the Calder.

The Favorite

Ivan Demidov, RW, Montreal Canadiens

Coming into the year, the hype around the Russian rookie in Montreal will be as high as we’ve seen from any player in recent years. There is good reason for it.

Demidov joined the team last last season as they were fighting for a playoff spot, and his debut was electric. He was the team’s most effective offensive player, and he looked like the difference-making talent they hoped he’d become.

While there were some ups and downs, the highs of Demidov’s game in Montreal were tantalizing. His dynamic puck skill, shifty mobility and incredible passing vision were all high-end tools at the NHL level immediately.

Demidov will be relied upon in all offensive situations, featured prominently on the power play and given plenty of offensive zone starts at even strength. He’s the favorite for a reason, and he will be very fun to watch when the season starts.

BetMGM Calder odds: 2.80 (+180)

The Top Tier

Michael Misa, C/W, San Jose Sharks

While he’s not guaranteed to make the Sharks lineup, Misa should find his way into the Calder conversation if he makes the team. He signed his entry-level contract this week.

He tore up the OHL last season, and going back there might not challenge him enough to progress his development.

Misa is an intelligent 200-foot player who is a very skilled dual threat offensive player. If he does step into the lineup, the reality is that he’s playing in the top six and working his way toward being an impact piece as a rookie.

BetMGM Calder odds: 14.00 (+1,300)

Ryan Leonard, RW, Washington Capitals

While his offense wasn’t always standing out when he stepped into the NHL late last season, his presence was constantly felt as he brought his bull-in-a-china-shop play style to the league.

Leonard throws big hits, drives to the net with his shoulder down and works his tail off in the corners. His offense should start to pop now that he’s seen what the NHL has to offer in a short stint and he’s had a summer to train.

BetMGM Calder odds: 23.00 (+2,200)

Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild

Buium is a cerebral two-way defender who should find himself in opportune positions to put up points. The Wild don't have another defenseman quite as skilled as Buium.

Although he's a bit undersized, Buium uses his skating to defend at a high level, which helps him get the puck back on his stick. His puck-moving in transition and in the offensive zone are high end as well. He should find himself playing top four minutes by the end of the season.

BetMGM Calder odds: 13.00 (+1,200)

Zayne Parekh, D, Calgary Flames

If the Flames keep Zayne Parekh on the NHL roster for all of this season, he will be put in a position to succeed, which means ample power-play time and a strong lean toward offensive zone starts.

Parekh is a creator who loves to get involved offensively, and he certainly has the tools to improve a power play today. He is a lethal passer and a dangerous shooter in his own right. He will likely have more ups and downs than a typical rookie defender in his own zone, but his offensive game should cover it up.

BetMGM Calder odds: 21.00 (+2,000)

The Wild Cards

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks

With an opportunity to stay in the NHL full-time this season, Askarov will try to provide steady goaltending while the young squad in front of him works through growing pains.

Askarov could play great this season, but his numbers may not tell the full story, and that could hold him back from being a true Calder contender. If he gets his stats to a respectable point (.910 save percentage?) he could be a shoe-in for a finalist nod as a netminder who played well despite the surroundings.

BetMGM Calder odds: 26.00 (+2,500)

Alexander Nikishin, D, Carolina Hurricanes

After putting up some gaudy numbers in the KHL for a young defender and collecting plenty of accolades along the way, Nikishin will look to bring his top game to North America.

The KHL is a bit of a different game stylistically, and the "shoot it hard from the point" style of offense doesn’t always work in the NHL. Nikishin must adapt a bit and bring a bit more fluidity and puck-moving to try to make up for some of the lost offense as a shooter. If he translates his game seamlessly, watch out.

BetMGM Calder odds: 17.00 (+1,600)

Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders

The first overall pick usually ends up higher on this list, but we just don’t fully know what we’re going to get from Schaefer, as fantastic as he is.

His mobility, puck skill and two-way prowess are all enviable – that's why he went first overall. What is a concern though is how he will hold up over a full NHL season.

After playing in fewer than 30 games across all competition last year, making the jump to the NHL would be tough, but if anyone is going to do it, it could be Schaefer.

The Sleepers

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues

Snuggerud stepped into the lineup and scored immediately for the Blues. He is an excellent complementary piece, and he could be among the higher-scoring rookies if given the opportunity in the top six.

Snuggerud is a really steady offensive player who plays a tactical game.

BetMGM Calder odds: 18.00 (+1,700)

Isaac Howard, LW, Edmonton Oilers

Howard's speed and dual-threat ability could make him an excellent running mate for one of the Oilers' two-headed monsters down the middle. If he can find a role with Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, we could see a massive season for Howard because he’d be one of the more skilled linemates either has had recently.

BetMGM Calder odds: 16.00 (+1,500)

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Levshunov stepped into the lineup for a bit last season and looked OK. He had some really solid moments in the AHL as well.

Levshunov is a raw prospect, and that may result in some ups and downs, but he’s always found a way to make an impact. He could be a sneaky but solid long shot in the top rookie race.

BetMGM Calder odds: 61.00 (+6,000)

Gabe Perreault, RW, New York Rangers

Everywhere Perreault has played, he’s been a steady goal-scorer. Now, he’s taking the step into pro hockey, and the Rangers hope he can bolster their offensive attack.

Perreault is the ultimate play-connector who can advance play in transition or in the offensive zone. If he can find the right fit, he could be one of the top-scoring rookies.

BetMGM Calder odds: 36.00 (+3,500)

Bradly Nadeau, C/W, Carolina Hurricanes

Playing in the AHL last year, Nadeau was an instant impact player, and he continued to improve as the year went on.

He had a cup of coffee in the NHL and looked solid in the two games he played. The next step is playing a smart, high-paced offensive game in the NHL, and if he can, he could be the ultimate sleeper for this year’s Calder.

BetMGM Calder odds: 67.00 (+6,600)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.