NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: Frondell Leads The Way As McKenna And Others Have Up And Down Starts To Their Rookie Campaigns

Much like McKenna, there have been some up-and-down moments through the 2026 NHL draft picks game, but overall, Ivar Stenberg has looked quite solid in the NHL. He’s still finding his way, but the Swedish winger has been very good at the little things, and his offense has started to click over the last few games. There is plenty of reason to be hopeful that Stenberg has a very solid year for the San Jose Sharks.