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NHL Clears Oilers Candidate Mike Babcock To Coach After Review Of Blue Jackets Tenure cover image

NHL Clears Oilers Candidate Mike Babcock To Coach After Review Of Blue Jackets Tenure

Jonathan Tovell
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Jonathan Tovell
5h
Updated at Jun 18, 2026, 17:30
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The NHL said that even if the review was in a light least favorable to Mike Babcock, there is no basis to restrict his employment. Babcock is linked to the Edmonton Oilers' coach opening.

The NHL said there is no reason to prevent Mike Babcock from working for a team again.

In a statement, the league said it completed its review of Babcock's tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he worked as the coach from July 2023 to September 2023 before resigning. At the time, the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast alleged Babcock asked players to share personal photos from their phones.

Insider Frank Seravalli reported on June 10 the NHLPA had significant additional claims from their own investigation with players in 2023.

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"Our investigation has concluded that, even in a light least favorable to Mr. Babcock, there is no current basis to restrict his employment in the league," the NHL's statement said.

The NHLPA said it found the allegations of Mike Babcock's conduct in Columbus very concerning.

"Moving forward we expect that Mr. Babcock will uphold the high standards required of NHL head coaches," the players' association said in a statement.

Babcock is reportedly the front-runner for the Edmonton Oilers' coaching position after they fired Kris Knoblauch in May.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Babcock has been in contact with Oilers owner Daryl Katz and multiple members of their leadership group.

Babcock, 63, is the only coach to be in the Triple Gold Club for winning Olympic gold, World Championship gold and the Stanley Cup. He's won the Cup and World Championship once, and he won gold at two Olympics.

He last coached an NHL game on Nov. 19, 2019, with the Toronto Maple Leafs before they replaced him with Sheldon Keefe. Babcock resigned in Columbus before coaching a game.

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