NHL Clears Oilers Candidate Mike Babcock To Coach After Review Of Blue Jackets Tenure

The NHL said that even if the review was in a light least favorable to Mike Babcock, there is no basis to restrict his employment. Babcock is linked to the Edmonton Oilers' coach opening.
The NHL said there is no reason to prevent Mike Babcock from working for a team again.
In a statement, the league said it completed its review of Babcock's tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he worked as the coach from July 2023 to September 2023 before resigning. At the time, the Spittin' Chiclets Podcast alleged Babcock asked players to share personal photos from their phones.
Insider Frank Seravalli reported on June 10 the NHLPA had significant additional claims from their own investigation with players in 2023.
Babcock, 63, is the only coach to be in the Triple Gold Club for winning Olympic gold, World Championship gold and the Stanley Cup. He's won the Cup and World Championship once, and he won gold at two Olympics.
He last coached an NHL game on Nov. 19, 2019, with the Toronto Maple Leafs before they replaced him with Sheldon Keefe. Babcock resigned in Columbus before coaching a game.
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