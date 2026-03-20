NHL Free Agency: How Breakout D-Man Darren Raddysh Compares To Other Pending UFAs

Raddysh came into this season in the second and final season of a contract paying him an average of $975,000.
But partly due to an injury to Victor Hedman earlier in the season and Raddysh making up the minutes, he's posted 18 goals and 60 points in 60 games, setting himself up for a big-time payday if and when he hits NHL free agency this summer.
In a sparse market for above-average defensemen, Raddysh will be handsomely compensated in his next contract. The 30-year-old is as effective as he's likely to be down the line.
But given that his previous seasons have seen him generate no more than six goals and 37 points in a single campaign, there's the risk that this season could prove to be an anomaly. If Raddysh signs a five- or six-year contract, and he does regress, you're talking about a potential for an ugly contract to handle for whoever signs him.
Of course, this could also be the start of some great years for the pro veteran. So let's predict what he could get in the pending UFA defensemen market.
There's a fair chance Raddysh will not return to the Lightning, but Tampa Bay does have a projected $15.2 million in salary cap space and can likely afford the salary Raddysh will get.
The two-way blueliner has one of the hardest shots in the NHL, and his ability to play a larger role this season and still produce with Hedman in the lineup makes him a valuable part of the Bolts this season.
However, the likelihood of another team stepping in and making Raddysh an offer he can't refuse is very high.
And really, what is the Bolts GM Julien BriseBois to do if Raddysh asks him to match or beat a contract offer of around five years at upward of $6 million per season? BriseBois would be accepting a massive risk if he did that, so he probably should let him walk if that's the case. But we think that's what he could get if he hits the open market.
But the few high-end D-men on the market this coming off-season means that some other defensemen of note are going to be very well-paid in their new contract.
It's more than a little curious that Vegas hasn't been able to get Andersson's signature on a contract extension after paying a high price to acquire him from the Calgary Flames. At this point, Andersson could wait it out for the rest of the season and see what the market will bear this summer.
Andersson would be the best blueliner on the market. He's more proven than Raddysh, and he's not only one of the top 20 shot-blockers in the league but can play in any situation, score goals and handle the puck effectively.
So Andersson will set the financial bar for all UFA defensemen, not Raddysh. Thus, an annual salary of at least $8 million is clearly in the cards for him.
After that, the biggest UFA defenseman of note is current Anaheim Ducks defender John Carlson. The longtime Washington Capitals star was dealt to Anaheim at this year's trade deadline. While Carlson may see a great fit for himself in Anaheim, he's also 36 years old and looking at what could be his last big swing in free agency, so he may opt to go to market this summer.
Carlson might not get the $8-million cap hit he's currently earning, but his strong production means his next contract won't be far off that number, either. He has 10 goals and 46 points in 57 games this season, the ninth time in his career that he's put up at least 40 points in a season.
Other recognizable defensemen who are pending UFAs include Ducks blueliner Jacob Trouba and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns.
Trouba is 32, and Burns is 41 years old, so Trouba will probably take a significant pay cut from his $8 million salary, while Burns may not play at all beyond this season and will be on a low-cost, one-year contract if he does choose to return to action.
Ultimately, there's a reason why there are so few elite defensemen available in free agency. When you do find a blueliner who can be a significant contributor, you lock them up as quickly and for as long as possible.
So Raddysh will be an intriguing player to follow the rest of this season and in free agency if he doesn't re-sign in Tampa Bay. Right now, his production is nearly elite for a defenseman, and he could be up there with Andersson as the best options on the market.
If a team gets desperate and needs a top-four defenseman who can hold his own at both ends of the ice by any means necessary, Raddysh will get some big bucks on his next contract, regardless of the risk that comes with signing someone after a breakout year.
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