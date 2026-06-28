NHL Free Agency: Top 5 2026 UFA Wingers Include Anthony Mantha, Mason Marchment

The NHL’s free-agent frenzy is nearly here, and there will be many teams looking for help on the wing. Which wingers will get the most attention on the free-agent market?
A good winger on a playoff-bound team can be the difference between winning or losing a round or two in the Stanley Cup playoffs, so teams will do their utmost to make a free-agent splash, even if it is a major financial gamble.
There’s no perfect winger available this summer, but there are veterans who’ve had some individual success over the years. So there will be more than a few GMs bidding on their services.
1. Anthony Mantha, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins
Age: 31
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $2.5 million
2025-26 stats: 81 GP, 33 G, 31 A, 64 PTS
In his 10 NHL seasons, Anthony Mantha has struggled to stay healthy and string together consistent performances, but this past season, he posted career highs in goals, assists, and points. Although a team will hand him a huge raise thanks to his goal total this season with the Penguins, Mantha is still a red-flag candidate as someone who hasn’t contributed on a high level with regularity.
Mantha has reached the 20-goal plateau on four occasions, and at age 31, he’s still in his prime. In a league desperate for offense, Mantha will get a lot of attention this summer as teams try to outbid one another for his services. Mantha is not going to get a seven-or eight-year contract, but a two- to three-year deal is a more realistic outcome for him.
2. Mason Marchment, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 31
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $4.5 million
2025-26 stats: 68 GP, 19 G, 26 A, 45 PTS
Marchment scored at least 20 goals in two of the past three seasons – and this past season, he had 19 goals between his time with the Seattle Kraken and the Blue Jackets. If he’s healthy, he’s a reliable top-nine forward and a six-year NHL veteran who can definitely help a team produce offense.
He just finished a four-year contract, but Marchment could be looking for a lot of term on his next deal. Marchment isn’t going to be anyone’s final piece of a championship puzzle, but in the right situation, he can be a reliable 20-goal producer who brings plenty of physicality. That will earn him a contract at a decent salary.
3. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, Boston Bruins
Age: 33
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $4 million
2025-26 stats: 69 GP, 25 G, 29 A, 54 PTS
Arvidsson hit the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in his 11-year NHL career by posting 25 goals this season with the Bruins, and he also hit the 50-point plateau for the fourth time in his career. He’s also a solid playoff performer, with 46 points in 91 post-season games. That will factor into his next contract.
Arvidsson isn’t going to break the bank with his next deal, but the Swedish native isn’t going to be on the open market very long. Arvidsson can play up or down the lineup, and in the right circumstance, he can be a solid addition for a team intent on playing playoff games in 2026-27.
4. Anders Lee, LW, New York Islanders
Age: 35
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $7 million
2025-26 stats: 82 GP, 19 G, 23 A, 42 PTS
Lee has been a staple for the Islanders for his entire 13-season NHL career, and though he did produce nearly 20 goals this past season, Lee’s 42 points this year were a 12-point drop from his 2024-25 season. Will that impact the dollar amount or contract term for him?
Lee’s leadership and scoring consistency will get him a decent-enough contract, but it won’t be for anywhere close to what he made this year. Teams won’t ask Lee to do all the heavy lifting, but if he signs with a team that doesn’t pressure him, Lee can be a valuable contributor and a key component on a Cup front-runner.
5. Michael Bunting, LW, Dallas Stars
Age: 30
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $4.5 million
2025-26 stats: 74 GP, 14 G, 19 A, 33 PTS
Bunting has bounced around the league, playing for the Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators since 2022. But he did have at least 19 goals in four of the past five seasons, so he’s going to get some attention as a free agent.
Bunting’s rugged physical game will also be a selling point for him. But if he’s going to get anywhere close to the same amount he’s made in the past three seasons, Bunting will have to persuade a team he can get back to that 20-goal plateau.
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