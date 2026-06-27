NHL Free Agency: Top 5 UFA Centers Of 2026 Are Highlighted By Veterans
The NHL’s free-agency period is nearly here. While there isn’t a plethora of high-end talent at center, there will be some veterans who are handsomely compensated. Here are the top five centers available as UFAs this summer.
The NHL’s free-agency frenzy is now just days away, and the area that might be hardest to address is the center position. There are virtually no top-six centers, and there are only a handful of NHL-caliber centers in general.
That may change if teams make centers available in trades. Still, heading into the July 1 opening of free agency, teams will have to be particular about who they target down the middle, because there won’t be many centers to choose from.
1. Boone Jenner, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Age: 33
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3.75 million
2025-26 stats: 67 GP, 13 G, 25 A, 38 PTS
The lifelong Blue Jackets center might never be a 25-goal scorer again, but the Columbus captain is still going to generate interest from teams seeking help at center. Boone Jenner was never the high-end center the Jackets hoped they’d get when they drafted Jenner 37th overall in 2011, but there’s definitely going to be teams out there willing to bet that Jenner can provide defensive fortitude and depth.
Jenner has spent 13 seasons as a fixture in Columbus, but it’s now all but certain he’ll be moving to a new team on July 1. He won’t last long on the UFA market, but Jenner still has a lot to prove when it comes to being on a winning team. That didn’t happen for him with the Blue Jackets, but he’ll now have every chance to redeem himself.
2. Scott Laughton, C, Los Angeles Kings
Age: 32
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3 million
2025-26 stats: 64 GP, 13 G, 7 A, 20 PTS
Scott Laughton’s individual numbers don’t jump off the page for teams needing help at center. But after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to the Kings during the season, Laughton looked like the veteran who had carved out a strong role as a long-time member of the Philadelphia Flyers.
He’s never going to get you a lot of points, but what Laughton can do is be a savvy, experienced hand defender and make you a difficult team to play against. Once Laughton’s next contract is firmed up, he’ll be a veteran presence, most likely on a playoff-bound team. So the relatively modest amount Laughton settles for could be money well spent by the right team.
3. Erik Haula, C, Nashville Predators
Age: 35
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3.15 million
2025-26 stats: 81 GP, 14 G, 24 A, 38 PTS
Erik Haula is now a senior citizen in NHL terms, but he could attract interest from teams looking to improve their depth and experience up front.
Haula has produced double-digits in goals in each of the past five seasons, and he’s not going to break the bank on his next contract.
The Finnish center may have to wait a few days for the center market to shake out before he receives an offer he likes. But Haula’s 840 games of NHL regular-season experience make him a known quantity teams can feel comfortable taking a chance on. Haula won’t be on many highlight reels, but he can be a consistent producer.
4. Alex Kerfoot, C, Utah Mammoth
Age: 31
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $3 million
2025-26 stats: 34 GP, 7 G, 6 A, 13 PTS
Alex Kerfoot’s modest numbers with the Mammoth this past season mean he’s not going to get a lucrative, long-term contract offer. But as a depth acquisition whose next contract won’t be pricey, Kerfoot is likely to earn at least an offer at the minimum salary.
With all things being equal, Kerfoot could choose to be a fourth-liner on a competitive team. At age 31, he’s got more NHL road behind him than ahead of him, and he’s played 639 regular-season games in hockey’s top league. For the right price, he could be a smart acquisition.
5. Teddy Blueger, C, Vancouver Canucks
Age: 31
Shoots: Left
Previous cap hit: $1.8 million
2025-26 stats: 35 GP, 9 G, 8 A, 17 PTS
Teddy Blueger has spent the past three seasons with the Canucks, and although his individual offensive numbers are nothing to crow about, he does have 453 games of NHL experience.
If he accepts a deal at close to the league minimum, Blueger could latch on with a team as their fourth-line center. He’s never going to wow you with his talent, but as a footsoldier component, he’s still got some NHL career left in him. His work on the penalty kill and defensively at 5-on-5 is valuable, and the market for Blueger might be bigger than some expect.
HM: Claude Giroux, RW/C, Ottawa Senators
Age: 38
Shoots: Right
Previous cap hit: $2 million
2025-26 stats: 82 GP, 14 G, 35 A, 49 PTS
Claude Giroux is on this list as an extra, as he mostly played right wing this past season. But while Giroux’s offensive output isn’t what it was when he was at his peak, he’s the kind of veteran addition who could pay off nicely – especially if you get him on a team-friendly contract. Despite not playing much up the middle, Giroux took lots of faceoffs on his strong side and finished the 2025-26 season with a faceoff percentage of 63.1 percent, leading the NHL among qualified players.
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