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NHL Hot Seat Radar: Could Goaltending Haunt Oilers GM Stan Bowman? cover image

NHL Hot Seat Radar: Could Goaltending Haunt Oilers GM Stan Bowman?

Adam Proteau
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Will D.J. Smith prove he should be the Los Angeles Kings' next permanent coach? Has Stan Bowman's goalie trade earlier this season paid off at all for the Oilers? They're among four people on the Hot Seat Radar.

D.J. Smith has a huge opportunity with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings' interim coach, promoted from associate coach after the team fired Jim Hiller, has a chance to prove he deserves to be the permanent choice.

Smith's only other head coaching gig was with the Ottawa Senators while they were rebuilding, so the focus was more on developing the young core than on trying to make the playoffs. Once making the post-season became the focus, Smith couldn't get the job done.

Now, he's one of four people on our Hot Seat Radar who are facing some sort of pressure to prove themselves. And as a quick reminder, warming up means they're facing more pressure, and cooling down means the opposite. Let's get into it.

Warming Up: D.J. Smith, Interim Coach, Los Angeles Kings

Smith took over from Hillier on March 1. Since then, the Kings have gone 4-3-1.

Heading into Thursday's games, the Kings are tied in points and games played with the Seattle Kraken, which sit in the West's second wild-card spot. But the Kraken have more regulation wins, so they're the ones still in a playoff position.

If Smith wants to stick around as L.A.'s coach next season, he must earn that permanent coach gig. To do that, he must bring this team into the playoffs and likely even win a round.

In four games under Smith, the Kings have scored four goals or more, so the offense is already an improvement. But that won't matter if they don't make the playoffs.

Los Angeles GM Ken Holland acquired Artemi Panarin and Scott Laughton before the trade deadline, so there's really no excuse for the Kings to miss out. It's up to Smith to get the job done if he wants to be an NHL head coach again.

From now until the end of this season, what does Los Angeles Kings interim head coach D.J. Smith need to do in order to earn the full-time position?
thehockeynews.comHas D.J. Smith Shown Enough To Become The Kings' Permanent Bench Boss?From now until the end of this season, what does Los Angeles Kings interim head coach D.J. Smith need to do in order to earn the full-time position?

Warming Up: Stan Bowman, GM, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers entered the season as back-to-back Western Conference champions, but they're currently second in the weak Pacific Division and just not looking as elite as the last two seasons.

Edmonton's acquisition of goalie Tristan Jarry is not working out well, as he has won just once in his last six appearances.

Jarry now has an .855 save percentage and 4.17 goals-against average in 15 games with the Oilers. Yikes.

Stan Bowman acquired a goalie in Jarry, who was on NHL waivers last season with no takers. He had a better start this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he's actually had worse stats in Edmonton than Stuart Skinner had before the Oilers traded him.

It now looks like Jarry has lost the starter's job to Connor Ingram. And if goaltending is Edmonton's downfall the rest of this year, Bowman's job security could be jeopardized.

The Oilers are a Cup-or-bust squad, and Bowman needs his team to improve quickly. Because if this Edmonton team misses the playoffs or goes out in the first or second round, change could be widespread in Oilers Land. 

Cold: Jim Montgomery, Coach, St. Louis Blues

The Blues won't make the playoffs, the way they did last year when they rode a late-season hot streak into an inspirational post-season.

This is still very much a flawed St. Louis team, and that isn't going to change between now and the end of the year.

But if there were any doubters about Montgomery's status as Blues coach, the latest hot streak should quieten them. The Blues have gone 6-2-2 in their last 10 games.

Montgomery hasn't forgotten how to coach. And with the Blues moving from GM Doug Armstrong to GM-in-waiting Alex Steen next year, Montgomery's hot streak is enough proof he still has enough buy-in to stay in his role next season.

If Montgomery were fired, he'd likely be hired quickly by another team. So no matter how the rest of the year goes, his seat isn't hot in the slightest.

While the New Jersey Devils are 10 points out of a playoff spot, Jack Hughes and the rest of the team are continuing to push. Whether they do make the post-season or not, they won't be waving the white flag.
thehockeynews.comJack Hughes Is Not Dumb For Suggesting The Devils Have A Chance At The PlayoffsWhile the New Jersey Devils are 10 points out of a playoff spot, Jack Hughes and the rest of the team are continuing to push. Whether they do make the post-season or not, they won't be waving the white flag.

Cooling Down, But Still Warm: Sheldon Keefe, Coach, New Jersey Devils

Earlier in the season, with the Devils low in the Eastern standings, Keefe was asked about his job security, and he answered that the decision was out of his hands.

But what was in his hands was his focus on getting New Jersey to pull out of its tailspin.

The Devils have won three straight and seven of their last 10 games. Under Keefe's direction, the team can string together wins, even if it likely won't be enough to make the playoffs at this point. Keefe deserves credit for them not quitting.

But this New Jersey team is almost certainly going to miss the playoffs, and Keefe is not fully out of the clear. So Keefe's seat is likely to stay at least a little warm until management chooses its direction next season.

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