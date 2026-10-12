NHL Injury Roundup: Latest On Dahlin, Bedard, Duchene, Sanderson, Barzal, Tanev, And More

Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 9:41 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 9:41 PM
The injury bug has already made its way around the NHL. Catch up on the latest updates involving injury news around the league.
The NHL season is still in its early stages and the injury bug has already made its way around most of the league's 32 teams.
Whether it's short or long-term, it can be difficult to keep track of all the players who will be in and out of your favorite team's lineup on any given night.
With that said, let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy injury updates that were revealed over the past few days:
Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres
While Dahlin notched a goal on Monday's matinee matchup against the Florida Panthers, he unfortunately exited the game in the second period of his team's 5-3 win and was later ruled out with an upper-body injury. Head coach Lindy Ruff announced post-game that Dahlin is considered day-to-day and won't fly with the team to Montreal.
The 26-year-old has two goals and four points in six games and is averaging 26:32 of ice time, which is the most among Sabres skaters.
Matt Duchene, C, Dallas Stars
Stars fans are going to have to wait even longer for Matt Duchene to make his season debut. The team announced on Oct. 12 that the 35-year-old center is expected to miss three months after undergoing surgery to repair a core injury.
Duchene was placed on long-term injured reserve on Oct. 1 and was dealing with a lower-body injury throughout training camp.
Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard is trending towards making his season debut on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Powers added that Bedard hasn't received clearance to play in a game but he has an appointment with a doctor "soon".
He has been out of the lineup since he underwent shoulder surgery in July but was seen skating on a line with Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov at practice on Monday. Bedard was named the 37th captain in Blackhawks history earlier this summer after being signed to a five-year, $75-million contract.
Cutter Gauthier, LW, Anaheim Ducks
Cutter Gauthier exited in the first period of the Ducks' Oct. 10 matchup against the Calgary Flames, and was seen skating at team practice on Oct. 12 in a regular, full-contact jersey. The Ducks later announced that the sniper was listed as day-to-day with more info set to come on Tuesday.
Gauthier has scored two goals and has four points in five games, and led the Ducks with 41 goals last season. The 22-year-old signed a six-year, $81-million contract ($13.5 million AAV) before the season.
Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers
Some clarifying details have emerged involving Shesterkin's injury that will be keeping him out for the rest of the season. According to Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic, Shesterkin sustained a right knee injury that will require surgery and a long-term rehab.
Backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo remains week-to-week as he deals with a lower-body injury of his own, leaving Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin as the Rangers' tandem for the foreseeable future.
Mathew Barzal, C, New York Islanders
Islanders head coach Pete DeBoer announced on Oct. 12 that Barzal is continuing to skate on his own but there is no timeline for his return. On Sep. 16, the Islanders announced that the 29-year-old would be held out of training camp due to aggravation of a prior injury that caused some inflammation.
The Islanders' regular-season debut was exactly two weeks from that announcement, and Barzal has since missed the team's first five games of the season.
thehockeynews.comIslanders Forward Mathew Barzal Continues To Take Strides: 'We're Crossing Our Fingers'As recovery from knee inflammation intensifies, the sidelined playmaker increases his skating workload. While New York navigates his absence, cautious optimism builds for a healthy return without setbacks.
Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators
Sanderson has yet to return to the Senators' lineup after re-aggravating a lower-body injury in his team's first game of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He led Senators defensemen last season in goals (14), assists (40), points (54) and ice time per game (24:50) last season.
Travis Konecny, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers announced on Oct. 11 that Konecny was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The team originally announced on Oct. 10 that he was day-to-day, but this move to injured reserve will cause him to miss the team's next two games at minimum against the Seattle Kraken and the Detroit Red Wings.
Jacob Melanson, RW, Seattle Kraken
The Kraken revealed an extremely concerning injury update involving Melanson, announcing on Oct. 10 that an upper-body injury he sustained against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 1 was later diagnosed as an interior mediastinum hematoma with vascular pseudo aneurysm.
In the team's news release they added that Melanson, 23, will be monitored closely be the medical staff in Seattle as they plan for a gradual healing progression and eventual return to hockey.
Dillon Dube, C, St. Louis Blues
After taking a hard hit into the boards in the Blues' overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks, Dillon Dube will miss at least eight weeks after sustaining a neck injury. The 28-year-old was signed to a one-year contract this summer and has one goal in three games withe the Blues this season.
Chris Tanev, D, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs will be without Chris Tanev for the next week after the team announced the blueliner has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He exited in the first period of the team's 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday after colliding with Artturi Lehkonen.
The 36-year-old was held to just 11 games last season after being sidelined due to injury and underwent core muscle surgery in March. He also missed the team's first two games of the season while recovering. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs called up defenseman Marshall Rifai from the AHL-affiliated Toronto Marlies.
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