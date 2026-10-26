NHL Injury Roundup: Latest On Oilers' Levi, Blackhawks' Byram, Kraken's McCann, And More

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 7:24 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 7:24 PM
Updated Oct 26, 2026 7:59 PM
The injury bug has continued to make its way around the NHL. Catch up on the latest updates involving injury news around the league.
The NHL season is nearly one month old and the injury bug has already made its way around most of the league's 32 teams.
Whether it's short or long-term, it can be difficult to keep track of all the players who will be in and out of your favorite team's lineup on any given night.
With that said, let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy injury updates that were revealed over the past few days:
Jared McCann, Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken got dealt a huge blow over the weekend with the news that Jared McCann is expected to miss 10 weeks with a lower-body injury. McCann is a big reason why the Kraken have been a top-10 scoring team, recording three goals and eight points in 11 games.
In his absence, winger Kaapo Kakko has been promoted to the Kraken's top line, slotting in alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.
Devon Levi, Edmonton Oilers
According to Sports 1440's Jason Gregor, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi is set to miss "a few weeks" with an undisclosed injury. This is a difficult piece of news for the Oilers with Levi posting a 6-1-0 record and Tristan Jarry continuing to struggle.
Bowen Byram, Chicago Blackhawks
Defenseman Bowen Byram has missed the Chicago Blackhawks' last three games with an upper-body injury. He was seem skating on Oct. 23 in a non-contact jersey but did not dress for the Blackhawks' game that evening against the Montreal Canadiens or on Oct. 25 against the Florida Panthers.
The 25-year-old has averaged 24:42 of ice time in six games this season, registering an assist with a minus-7 rating.
Matias Maccelli, New York Islanders
Matias Maccelli sustained a lower-body injury back on Oct. 17 against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has been held out of the New York Islanders lineup for the last three games. On Monday, the Islanders moved him to the injured reserve, which shouldn't effect his original timeline of two-to-four weeks.
The 26-year-old started off hot before being sidelined, posting two goals and six points in eight games to begin the season.
Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers are already missing Cam York on their back end and got dealt another bad piece of news in regards to Rasmus Ristolainen, who is set to miss two weeks with a hand injury. The team announced the news through social media on Monday.
According to head coach Rick Tocchet this is a re-aggravation of the same injury that held him out of nine games this season. He has just one goal in four games this year.
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