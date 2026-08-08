NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 27, Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets have had wins this off-season. They got starting goalie Jet Greaves signed to a three-year contract extension at $5 million per season following arbitration. But as it’s been for a one-step-forward, one-step-back Columbus franchise, the Blue Jackets still have as part of their netminding tandem the albatross that is the Elvis Merzlikins contract. Merzlikins’ deal expires after the 2026-27 campaign, but that means Columbus still has to use him this coming season.