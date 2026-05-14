NHL Playoffs 2026 Conference Final Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To Watch

The NHL released the schedule scenarios for the conference finals. Here's when and where to watch the games.
The NHL released the schedule scenarios for the Stanley Cup playoff conference finals on Thursday.
The Eastern Conference final will begin either on Tuesday, May 19, or Thursday, May 21, depending on how long the second-round series goes between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.
That means the Carolina Hurricanes will have either 10 or 12 days between their Game 4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers and Game 1 of the third round.
The Western Conference final will begin on Wednesday, May 20, between the Colorado Avalanche and the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks series.
TNT, truTV and HBO Max will broadcast the Eastern Conference final in the United States, while the ESPN crew will cover the Western Conference final. Sportsnet and French-language channel TVA Sports will have all the games in Canada, and CBC is currently slated to show all the games except for one in the Eastern Conference final.
Here are the dates and times for each series, including national network coverage in Canada and the United States.
Times are listed in Eastern time (ET) and are subject to change, as well as broadcast information.
Eastern Conference Final If Buffalo-Montreal Series Is Decided In Six Games
Game 1: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Tuesday, May 19, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Thursday, May 21, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Buffalo/Montreal, Saturday, May 23, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Buffalo/Montreal, Monday, May 25, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Wednesday, May 27, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina at Buffalo/Montreal, Friday, May 29, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Sunday, May 31, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS)
Eastern Conference Final If Buffalo-Montreal Series Is Decided In Seven Games
Game 1: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Thursday, May 21, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Saturday, May 23, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Carolina at Buffalo/Montreal, Monday, May 25, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Carolina at Buffalo/Montreal, Wednesday, May 27, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Friday, May 29, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Carolina at Buffalo/Montreal, Sunday, May 31, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, TVAS)
Game 7: Buffalo/Montreal at Carolina, Tuesday, June 2, time TBD (TNT, truTV, HBO Max, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Western Conference Final
Game 1: Vegas/Anaheim at Colorado, Wednesday, May 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Vegas/Anaheim at Colorado, Friday, May 22, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Colorado at Vegas/Anaheim, Sunday, May 24, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Colorado at Vegas/Anaheim, Tuesday, May 26, time TBD (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
If necessary
Game 5: Vegas/Anaheim at Colorado, Thursday, May 28, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 6: Colorado at Vegas/Anaheim, Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 7: Vegas/Anaheim at Colorado, Monday, June 1, 8 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.