Only three playoff berths remain up for grabs, and they can all be clinched on Monday. Two superstars can also put the 'Rocket' Richard and Art Ross Trophy races out of reach.
As we reach the final week of the NHL's regular season, there are just three more playoff spots available.
The New York Islanders were the latest team to get eliminated from post-season contention following their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Despite the late-season coaching change to bring in Peter DeBoer, the Islanders missed the playoffs for the second straight year.
In the Eastern Conference, that leaves only the Philadelphia Flyers, Washington Capitals, and Columbus Blue Jackets fighting for the last spot.
In the Western Conference, the Anaheim Ducks could've clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night with a win against the Vancouver Canucks. However, they ended up losing in overtime thanks to a 4-on-3 power-play goal by Marco Rossi.
Shifting focus to Monday, here's an update on the current playoff race, the battles for the Rocket Richard and Art Ross Trophies, and a look at the current rookie scoring leaders.
Western Conference Playoff Race
- Though the Ducks failed to handle their business against the Canucks, it won't take much now for them to clinch a spot in the post-season, ending a seven-year drought.
Anaheim has 90 points and is third in the Pacific Division, tied with the second-place Edmonton Oilers in points.
The Ducks don't play on Monday, but if the Nashville Predators lose to the San Jose Sharks (puck drop at 8 p.m. ET), then Anaheim is in.
- The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff spot if they beat the Seattle Kraken in any fashion and if the Sharks beat the Predators in regulation. The Kings' game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET.
A Kings win would also eliminate the Sharks and Winnipeg Jets from playoff contention. Both teams can only finish with up to 88 points with three games left. A regulation loss or two overtime losses this week would be enough to eliminate them, even if the Kings lose their final three games.
Eastern Conference Race
- The Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET. If the Flyers win, they'll clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division and the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Blue Jackets and Capitals have just one game each left in their schedules, which is against each other on Tuesday. Columbus is two points behind Philadelphia, while Washington is one point behind. The Jackets and Caps hold the tiebreaker over the Flyers, but the Broad Street Bullies only need two points in their final two games to get it right.
If the Flyers earn a playoff berth, that would confirm a first-round matchup against their state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
- If the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation on Monday and the Tampa Bay Lightning do not beat the Detroit Red Wings in regulation, they will clinch the Atlantic Division.
They could also clinch first in the Atlantic if they beat the Blackhawks in overtime or a shootout and the Red Wings beat the Lightning in any fashion.
If Buffalo clinches the spot, then the Lightning and Canadiens would face off in the first round.
- The Hurricanes will clinch the Eastern Conference title and set up a series with whichever team finishes in the second wild-card spot if they get at least one point against the Flyers, or if the Blackhawks beat the Sabres in any fashion.
Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy Race
2. Cole Caufield, Montreal: 51 goals, one game left (Montreal is idle)
3. Connor McDavid, Edmonton: 47 goals, two games left (Edmonton plays Colorado at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Art Ross Trophy Race
1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton: 133 points, two games left
3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado: 126 points, three games left
Rookie Scoring Race
1. Ivan Demidov, Montreal: 62 points, one game left
2. Beckett Sennecke, Anaheim: 60 points, two games left (Anaheim is idle)
3. Matthew Schaefer, NY Islanders: 59 points, one game left (NY Islanders are idle)
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