NHL Prospect Pool Overview ‘26-27: Washington Capitals Building For Future Amid Ovechkin's Twilight
The Washington Capitals have managed to put together an intriguing pool of young talent while also keeping their competitive window open in the final years of Alex Ovechkin's career. Tony Ferrari takes a deep dive at the noteworthy prospects to keep an eye on.
The Washington Capitals have done an excellent job of restocking their prospect pipeline while also retooling their NHL team so that they can compete in what could be the final year of Alexander Ovechkin’s Hall-of-Fame Career.
Washington is keeping one eye on the future while showing the greatest player in franchise history that they are willing to try for one more run at the Cup. The key to doing so could involve some of their young players coming in this year and making an impact.
With the NHL off-season is in full swing, we have the perfect opportunity to look at each team’s prospect pool, going in alphabetical order, which means it’s Washington's turn.
In our annual Prospect Pool Deep Dive series, Tony Ferrari will dig into each team’s top prospects, the strengths and weaknesses of the pipeline, a quick overview of their latest draft class, where each team's positional depth chart stands, and who could be next in line for an NHL chance.
Initial Overview of Top Prospects
Capitals fans are looking forward to what could be the final year with Ovechkin, so their prospect pool isn’t necessarily front of mind. Despite that, they have a number of really solid young players in the pipeline.
Cole Hutson is the name everyone wants to talk about because he is poised to step into the lineup and become an impact offensive blueliner right away. After putting up 10 points in 14 games at the end of last season, expectations are sky high for Hutson in Washington.
He’s a puck-mover with impressive passing ability and hands. When he is on the power play, he does an excellent job of using his skating to pull defenders one way to open up passing lanes in the other direction.
Up front, Ilya Protas is following in his brother's foot steps, tearing up the AHL and jumping to the Capitals roster well ahead of schedule. The 6-foot-5 winger has been able to showcase his skill, strength, and offensive prowess against men as a first-year pro.
Protas can burn up ice and works well on give-and-go's, looking to attack the net. He is likely going to be jumping into a full-time role in the NHL this season and should add some juice to the Capitals' attack.
It feels like Ivan Miroshnichenko has been around for longer than he has been, but the 22-year-old will be looking find his way into the NHL once again this season. He’s a powerful shooter and he can lean on defenders to get to the net. He has been very good at the AHL level, using his size and speed to make an impact.
After an injury-plagued year in the WHL, Lynden Lakovic is looking to jump into the AHL where he will bring his size, speed, and soft hands to the professional level. Lakovic is a dual-threat scorer who isn’t afraid to use his shot as a way to set up teammates with fakes, slap passes or shots off the goalies pads on the rush.
Lakovic is starting to be forgotten a bit because of his injuries, but his skill is still worth paying attention to.
A dynamic and productive rookie year in the AHL helped show that Andrew Cristall might be able to bring the incredible playmaking and puck-handling to the NHL level. His 60 points in 72 games were everything the Caps hoped for when he made the jump from the WHL to the AHL.
Cristall is a wizard in the offensive zone and can control play in the attacking end, using his hands and shiftiness to draw in pressure and then dish the biscuit.
Terik Parascak saw his point total go down once again in the WHL after a barn-burner of a draft year. The 2024 first-rounder is hoping that his move to the AHL will give him a fresh start.
He’s a complementary winger who is excellent at connecting plays and playing tactical hockey. His skating and pace are issues that have plagued him, but he could develop into a really solid secondary scorer if paired with a center who can take the defensive side of the game off his plate.
U23 Players Likely To Play In The NHL This Season
Ilya Protas (C/LW), Cole Hutson (D), Ryan Leonard (RW)
2026 NHL Draft Class
Round 1, 18 overall - Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Finland)
Round 4, 101 overall - Tyus Sparks, C, Spokane (WHL)
Round 5, 144 overall - Brian McFadden, D, Thayer Academy (USHS-Mass)
Round 7, 208 overall - Logan Stuart, LW/C, U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
Despite having just four picks, the Capitals did a good job of adding a few interesting players to their system.
Their only pick inside the top 100 was first round pick, Oliver Suvanto. The two-way center was one of the youngest players in the class and although his offensive numbers don’t pop, he has shown some really impressive flashes of skill and offensive intelligence.
Suvanto is a big, defensive center who has a great baseline for an NHL future. His physicality and defensive instincts are high-end, which should make him a solid NHLer. If his skating can improve, he could be a second-line player.
Fourth-round pick Tyus Sparks plays with incredible pace, never taking his foot off the gas. He’s a bit chaotic, but he has some skill and offensive scoring talent.
Sparks wants to be a physical player but doesn’t quite have the strength to be, which can be worked on as he develops physically. He is going to need to round out his game but Sparks is an interesting development project.
In round five, Brian McFadden was the Caps' pick. The prep defenseman has a physical edge and some crafty passing ability but his game is a work in progress. He needs to get a bit faster and more fluid on his feet and his decision-making is a bit reckless at times, but he’s been able to get away with it at the prep level. He’s a long-term project.
Their final pick of the draft might have been their most interesting outside of round one, picking speedster Logan Stuart out of the U.S. NTDP. He’s a versatile forward who can play on the wing or down the middle, possessing a solid two-way game while supporting teammates in all areas of the ice.
Stuart can also bring some finishing ability and connective passing. He’s the highest upside of the Capitals' picks outside of round one, and they got him at the 208th pick.
Strengths
The Capitals have built up quite the stockpile of left wingers. Lakovic, Cristall, and Miroshnichenko are all potential top-nine options in the NHL.
Logan Stuart and Eriks Mateiko are bigger development projects but they could have some solid value. Even some of the centers that they have in their system are likely left wingers, such as Protas and Petr Sikora. The depth of quality left wingers in the system.
Weaknesses
The one area that Capitals have haven’t addressed with a high-quality prospect is in the crease.
They have a few young goalies in the system, so maybe there is a diamond in the rough, but as of now the outlook isn’t pretty in goal for the Capitals' goalie pipeline.
Hidden Gem: Eriks Mateiko, Left Wing
After losing more than half of last season to a severe skate blade cut to his Achilles last year, Eriks Mateiko is a prospect that has been somewhat forgotten but he shouldn’t be.
Mateiko has always been the kind of player that produced no matter where he has played, bringing a massive frame and a power-forward element to the ice. The 6-foot-6 winger has always shown up and stood out at every level. It might be a slow season as he regains his footing and recovers from the injury, but there is still plenty of potential in his game.
Next Man Up: Cole Hutson, Defenseman
The younger brother of Montreal Canadiens blueliner Lane Hutson is going to be looking to replicate the rookie success that his older brother had.
Cole is a better skater but isn’t quite as dynamic with the puck on his stick, although few people are to be fair. The younger Hutson is a skilled puck-handler who also brings some high-end playmaking to the table. His passing is pristine, finding teammates all over the offensive zone.
Challenging for the Calder might be hard in a year with some very good rookies entering the league, but don’t count out the Capitals newest blueliner.
Prospect Depth Chart Notables
LW: Lynden Lakovic, Andrew Cristall, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Logan Stuart, Eriks Mateiko, Maxim Scafer, Miroslav Satan
C: Oliver Suvanto, Ilya Protas, Petr Sikora, Patrick Thomas, Jackson Crowder
RW: Terik Parascak, Alexander Suzdalev, Henrik Rybinski, Tyus Sparks
LD: Cole Hutson, Leon Muggli, Aron Dahlqvist, David Gucciardi
RD: Cameron Allen, Ryan Chesley, Brian McFadden
G: Chase Clark, Nicholas Kempf, Antoine Keller
For a deeper dive into the prospect pool with player rankings, check out the Yearbook and Future Watch editions of the Hockey News print edition!
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