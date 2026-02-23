NHL Rumor Roundup: Bruins Could Be Deadline Buyers, Blue Jackets Face Decisions With Pending UFAs

The Boston Bruins could attempt to bolster their blueline by the NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets must decide if they'll re-sign or shop their UFA-eligible players.
The 2026 Winter Olympics are history,
and the NHL returns to action on Feb. 25.
With the March 6 trade
deadline looming, GMs must act quickly if they intend to
make moves.
One of those GMs is Don
Sweeney of the Boston Bruins. After being a seller at last year's
deadline, Sweeney could be a buyer as his club attempts to lock down
an Eastern Conference playoff berth.
Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic last
week pointed out Sweeney's failed attempt to acquire Rasmus
Andersson, who was subsequently traded by the Calgary Flames to the
Vegas Golden Knights. He observed it's an indication the Bruins
GM wants to bolster the right side of his defense corps.
The Bruins have two first-round picks
in the next two drafts to draw on for trade bait. Shinzawa also noted
that rival GMs might be interested in the offensive potential of
defenseman Mason Lohrei and center Matthew Poitras. Other trade
options could include UFA-eligible right winger Viktor Arvidsson and
right-shot defenseman Andrew Peeke.
Shinzawa noted that Sweeney wants to
add players in their late-twenties who can be part of the Bruins'
long-term plans. He also believes they'll want an established
defenseman in return for Lohrei, who was reportedly part of the
Bruins' offer to the Flames for Andersson.
Boston Hockey Now's Jack Studley
acknowledged recent rumors claiming Sweeney is interested in St.
Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. However, the 33-year-old
defenseman's age and the Blues' high asking price could make this an
unnecessary move unless the Blues lower their price.
Meanwhile, Aaron Portzline of The
Athletic recently reported the Columbus Blue Jackets hadn't started
serious contract extension talks yet with UFA-eligible forwards
Charlie Coyle, Mason Marchment, Boone Jenner and defenseman Erik
Gudbranson.
GM Don Waddell said he has spoken with
those players and their agents, and they'd like to stay in Columbus.
"We've got something going here," Waddell said.
Portzline believes Coyle and Marchment
could be Waddell's biggest priorities. He'll have to decide whether
to move them if they're still unsigned by the trade deadline.
Waddell also isn't interested in adding
rental players if the Blue Jackets remain in contention by March 6.
However, he would listen if a rival club offered him a player he
likes with term remaining on his contract.
