Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Rumor Roundup: Bruins Could Be Deadline Buyers, Blue Jackets Face Decisions With Pending UFAs cover image

NHL Rumor Roundup: Bruins Could Be Deadline Buyers, Blue Jackets Face Decisions With Pending UFAs

Lyle Richardson
1h
Partner
Pinned
6,676Members·86,395Posts
LyleRichardson@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Boston Bruins could attempt to bolster their blueline by the NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets must decide if they'll re-sign or shop their UFA-eligible players.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are history, and the NHL returns to action on Feb. 25.

With the March 6 trade deadline looming, GMs must act quickly if they intend to make moves.

One of those GMs is Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins. After being a seller at last year's deadline, Sweeney could be a buyer as his club attempts to lock down an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic last week pointed out Sweeney's failed attempt to acquire Rasmus Andersson, who was subsequently traded by the Calgary Flames to the Vegas Golden Knights. He observed it's an indication the Bruins GM wants to bolster the right side of his defense corps.

The Bruins have two first-round picks in the next two drafts to draw on for trade bait. Shinzawa also noted that rival GMs might be interested in the offensive potential of defenseman Mason Lohrei and center Matthew Poitras. Other trade options could include UFA-eligible right winger Viktor Arvidsson and right-shot defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Shinzawa noted that Sweeney wants to add players in their late-twenties who can be part of the Bruins' long-term plans. He also believes they'll want an established defenseman in return for Lohrei, who was reportedly part of the Bruins' offer to the Flames for Andersson.

Boston Hockey Now's Jack Studley acknowledged recent rumors claiming Sweeney is interested in St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. However, the 33-year-old defenseman's age and the Blues' high asking price could make this an unnecessary move unless the Blues lower their price.

The Bruins should be looking to address these two trade needs ahead of the deadline.
thehockeynews.comBruins Have 2 Big Trade Needs Ahead Of DeadlineThe Bruins should be looking to address these two trade needs ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic recently reported the Columbus Blue Jackets hadn't started serious contract extension talks yet with UFA-eligible forwards Charlie Coyle, Mason Marchment, Boone Jenner and defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

GM Don Waddell said he has spoken with those players and their agents, and they'd like to stay in Columbus.

"We've got something going here," Waddell said.

Portzline believes Coyle and Marchment could be Waddell's biggest priorities. He'll have to decide whether to move them if they're still unsigned by the trade deadline.

Waddell also isn't interested in adding rental players if the Blue Jackets remain in contention by March 6. However, he would listen if a rival club offered him a player he likes with term remaining on his contract.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

nhlrumor roundupboston bruinscolumbus blue jackets
Latest News
2